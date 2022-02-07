Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.: Net Medical Begins Covid Testing on Behalf of New Mexico Department of Health

Leaning on two decades of experience connecting providers with the patients who need them, Net Medical's business is unique and growing.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today it has begun Covid testing under an agreement with the State of New Mexico Department of Health.

Under the terms of the agreement, NMXS is:

Providing both rapid antigen and PCR tests at a variety of sites.

Providing a licensed physician for Covid testing.

Providing CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certified laboratory facilities to process and analyze test specimens.

Staffing and equipping a project management hub, laboratory, and mobile testing units with a capacity of 700 persons to be tested per day.

Providing fully equipped mobile testing teams with a minimum of two persons per team for the region.

Providing a copy of certified results from our CLIA certification to each person tested.

Net Medical Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD said, "We are delighted to be providing COVID testing services for the state of New Mexico. Our mobile testing vans are operating successfully in Albuquerque and Taos. This is an important activity for our company and, ultimately, for our shareholders as it is already contributing to increases in revenue and cash flow."

Net Medical is providing COVID-19 testing at Wilson Stadium in Albuquerque in cooperation with Albuquerque Public Schools and Sagebrush Inn and Suites in Taos as well as other locations.

Net Medical partners with state departments of health, healthcare facilities, hospitals and clinics to provide extensive and unique customized solutions for the rapidly expanding multi-billion dollar telemedicine and testing industries. Understanding the complex and evolving needs of serving rural, regional, and high-risk populations, Net Medical has a long legacy of working with healthcare organizations to quickly create solutions that meet their immediate needs:

Providing access to care, keeping patients within hospital walls

Providing complete care, anywhere - without the patient's need to travel

Sustaining and growing revenue to continue viability in serving their communities

About Net Medical Labs, Inc.

Net Medical's proprietary suite of services include Telemed platform, electronic medical records interoperability, state-of-the-art conferencing and communications, a call center, unique hardware implementations, and advanced research and development capabilities. No other telemedicine company offers the same extensive and integrated menu of telemedicine and laboratory services as Net Medical, allowing each healthcare organization the ability to custom-create an integrated solution that works for them.

