

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), while announcing weak fourth-quarter results, issued fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings and sales forecast for the RemainCo Zimmer Biomet following the planned spinoff of ZimVie.



For the full year 2022, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.80, adjusted operating profit margin of 26.5 percent to 27.5 percent, and revenues to be flat to down 4 percent from last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.92 per share on sales of $8.1 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In 2021, the company reported earnings per share of $1.91, adjusted earnings per share of $7.37 and net sales of $7.84 billion.



For comparison purposes, fiscal 2021 net sales for RemainCo Zimmer Biomet are estimated to be $6.827 billion, based on total Company net sales of $7.836 billion less the Dental & Spine product category net sales of $1.009 billion.



Zimmer Biomet previously announced its intent to spin off its Dental and Spine businesses into a standalone, publicly traded company, ZimVie. The transaction is now expected to close on March 1.



Separately, Zimmer Biomet said its Board of Directors has declared a pro rata dividend of 80.3 percent of the outstanding common stock of ZimVie Inc. to Zimmer Biomet shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 15. The dividend is payable on March 1.



Immediately following the dividend, Zimmer Biomet will retain 19.7 percent stake in ZimVie, which Zimmer Biomet intends to divest after the separation in a tax-efficient manner.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Zimmer Biomet shares were losing around 3.12 percent to trade at $119.







