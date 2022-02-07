

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 47298 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in the United States on Sunday, taking the national total to 76,505,941.



358 deaths from the pandemic were reported on the same day. With this, the nation's total number of Covid casualties reached 902,626, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 78,516, while New York accounted for 135 Covid casualties reported on Sunday.



The unusually low figures in Covid metrics are attributed to reporting delays in the weekend holidays. The rate of new infections continues to decrease while Covid hospitalizations are falling.



A 57 percent fall was recorded in cases in the last fortnight, as per the New York Times tally.



The number of people currently hospitalized dwindled to 121,600, falling by 23 percent from the hospital admissions due to the viral infection recorded two weeks ago.



47,998,370 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far, according to Worldometer.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 212,806,521 people, or 64.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.4 percent of people above 65.



251,070,439 people, or 75.6 percent of the eligible population, have received the first dose.



When compared to regular shots, there is a faster movement in the rate of people's response to receiving booster doses.



Nearly 90 million people, or 42.2 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.



Meanwhile, in a statement issued on the day the United States passed the gloomy milestone of 900,000 deaths from Covid-19, President Joe Biden urged all Americans to get vaccinated and save lives.



He claimed that his administration has saved more than one million American lives as a result of vaccines and boosters, which in his opinion, 'have proven incredibly effective, and offer the highest level of protection.'



Nearly one fourth of the eligible U.S. population still remain unvaccinated, while, 36 percent have not taken their second dose of coronavirus vaccine despite its free, easy and extensive access.







