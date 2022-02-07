Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: CMGO) ("the Company"), a Chicago holding company whose primary operating subsidiary is XA - The Experiential Agency, Inc. (http://www.experientialagency.com) - which engages in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. CEO of the Company, Glenn Laken, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a holding company that trades on the OTC," said Laken. "I have been associated with the company for ten years and have served as the Chairman and CEO since 2014," he added. "We have one holding right now, XA - The Experiential Agency, Inc.," explained Laken, adding that the Company has previously had holdings which were spun out. "We have one new major investment that we just made within the last few months."

"Could you explain your flagship product and what it does?", asked Jolly. "It takes cheaper grade oil, including crude oil, heating oil, ship oil, and removes impurities with a magnetic vacuum upgrading technology," said Laken. The profit on this process is out sized. We are just about ready to go commercial with it and we are extremely bullish," he added. "This is a multi-billion-dollar industry, and we expect to be a major disruptor in this industry."

Jolly then asked about the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, XA - The Experiential Agency, Inc. "We do Experiential Advertising for a variety of customers, providing live experience for advertising customers," explained Laken. "We recently landed a very large job for a Western European country he continued. The events that are planned will generate interest in travel across the pond . The budget on this job is quite large.

The conversation then turned to the challenges of COVID-19, especially in regard to travel. "This project was pushed back about 30 days to fit in with the new regulations that are taking place," said Laken, adding that the Company hopes that by the time the project launches, restrictions and regulations will not affect travel as significantly.

Jolly then asked about a recent announcement detailing the purchase of company shares. "I recently announced that I had purchased 1.5 million shares in the company over a period of a few months," said Laken. "I believe the stock is extremely undervalued," he added. "My own belief is that when we get our oil business going, these prices will be a distant memory."

"Do you have any revenue projections for 2022?", asked Jolly. "From the Experiential side we expect to do somewhere between two and four million dollars," shared Laken. "We are hoping to get the oil business up and running commercially around the beginning of April."

To close the interview, Laken encouraged listeners and shareholders to consider the potential of the Company's current and upcoming projects, especially as they continue to prepare for the commercialization of their impurity removing oil product.

