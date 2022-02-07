Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') announces the arrival of its third and final shipping container at its millsite near Globe, Arizona.

The container finally cleared through the port of Long Beach and its contents were delivered to the millsite this past weekend. This container holds the motor and drive train for the ball mill, which are the final major components required to complete construction. The Company will now be able to locally acquire further minor parts as needed as Globe is a 'mining town' home to various mining supply stores.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/112953_e4474478b42dfb28_001full.jpg.

The picture above is a recent one from the millsite showing one of the four conveyors being installed. The actual ball mill is the large steel object to the middle left.

"This is a tremendously important milestone for the shareholders," said A. John Carter, SBMI's CEO. "The delivery of the motor and drive train was the only major factor beyond our control. It's been painful to see costs increase while we had to wait for these items. Now, it should take between 30 and 40 days to complete construction, following which the field team will run roughly two weeks' worth of low-grade material to fine-tune the components. Then we intend to start processing the higher-grade material from our nearby Buckeye Silver Mine."

In anticipation of the mill's imminent completion SBMI stockpiled at the millsite mineralized material extracted from the Buckeye Silver Mine. Like any responsible producer SBMI has its own assay lab, at which it will run daily assays for grade control, cost control and immediacy of results.

Once in production SBMI intends to produce silver dore bars, to be sold to a smelter or a commodities trader. SBMI is in discussions with several such groups in anticipation of having saleable product in April, 2022, which means the Company anticipates being in receipt of cash payments soon thereafter. Those cash payments will buttress SBMI's treasury, which since the start of the pandemic has suffered through escalating costs of shipping, parts, supplies, fuel, services and equipment.

"Getting into production logically leads to risk-mitigating cash flow into the Company," said Mr. Carter. "Then we can turn our efforts to the Washington Mine in Idaho and the McMorris Mine in Arizona, both former producers. The Washington Mine seems to be even better than we expected, as shown by the recent bulk sample results returning 55.5 oz/t silver."

For further information, please contact:

John Carter

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., CEO

cartera@sympatico.ca

+1 (905) 302-3843

Peter M. Clausi

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., VP Capital Markets

pclausi@brantcapital.ca

+1 (416) 890-1232

