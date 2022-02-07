Anzeige
Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health announces outcome of directed share issue


Aino Health AB (publ), org.nr 559063-5073 ("The Company") announces that the directed new share issue announced through press release on the 25th of January 2022 has been fully subscribed. The company receives an capital injection of approximately SEK 10 million before deduction for issue costs.

The directed issue was aimed at Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group AB (publ). The subscription price per share was SEK 0.65. See separate press release from the 25th of January 2022 for more information regarding the directed issue.


This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 14:00 on the 7th of February, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health AB

Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Human Productivity and Employee Sustainability. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business performance through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of day-to-day work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.



