Cigniti Technologies, a global leader in providing AI driven, IP-led, digital assurance, software quality engineering, testing and consulting services, announced the appointment of veteran IT and product engineering industry business leader, Vinay Rawat as Chief Revenue Officer and Sairam Vedam, an award-winning expert in global marketing, branding, corporate strategy and digital industry thought leader, as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Vinay has had an illustrious career as the CRO and Head of M&A at Infogain. At Wipro, as the SVP Global Head Network Equipment Consumer Electronics BU, he was responsible for all aspects of the business of multi hundred-million-dollars.

Sairam is an accomplished marketing and strategy leader with proven expertise in creating brands of global repute in the enterprise software products and services space. Prior to Cigniti, he was the CMO for Innominds, and Kore.AI, driving them to market leadership in the digital product engineering and Enterprise Conversational AI platform space. Sairam has also worked with Pramati, Apere, CTO's office at CA Technologies and HCL Technologies across roles spanning engineering, delivery, marketing, and HR. He was awarded by BBC Knowledge Series as one of the Greatest Marketing Influencers in 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO Cigniti Technologies, said, "I am excited to welcome Vinay Rawat and Sairam Vedam into two key positions of Cigniti. Together, they will work towards achieving Cigniti's stated goal of helping global companies become digital-first. Cigniti is in a unique position to leverage its deep-rooted expertise of helping enterprises accelerate the digital transformation initiatives through world-class digital assurance and engineering services. The experience that both these leaders bring on board in working with digital and product engineering, AI platform companies would help in accelerating our next phase of growth."

"Vinay brings extensive experience in general management and especially in sales and business development, creative deal making, outsourcing, process design and operations management. Based out of the US, as the CRO, Vinay will focus on identifying new revenue opportunities and pioneer new markets for the company. He will work closely with Chairman MD, CEO and Board of directors and would develop growth strategies, new offerings and opportunities." he added.

Speaking about Sairam, Srikanth said, "Sairam, who has joined us back at Cigniti, will oversee the planning and execution of the organization's strategic marketing programs. He will work on developing the long term charter towards our digital play, and will enhance Cigniti's mindshare as a preferred Digital services provider and thought leader amongst our customers, partners, analysts, media, investors, influencers and employees. In his prior stint with us, he drove the 360-degree marketing function building it from scratch, managing the global brand footprint, and has a complete understanding of our culture and vision."

"As a digital industry and product engineering leader I have always believed that Digital Assurance is extremely important for any digital transformation program's success. Some of the largest enterprises today rely on Cigniti's digital assurance services to achieve growth and meet their digital transformation agenda. Hence, I am excited and look forward to helping Cigniti further scale the business, participate more deeply in our customer's digital journeys contribute towards achieving Cigniti's vision of helping customers become digital-first through quality software," said Vinay Rawat.

"Cigniti's proprietary platform led approach, its proven ability to deliver transformative digital experiences through a confluence of market-leading full-cycle digital assurance and automation services with a strong foundation of more than a decade in consistently serving 200+ market-leading organizations as customers across the world is more apt than ever before. The bedrock of becoming digital-first in modern day business is ensuring impeccable digital experiences and customers today are looking to leverage this expertise further. I am excited to join back Cigniti as our next-gen offerings and services gear up to ride this unparalleled wave of growth," said Sairam Vedam.

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC, BSE: 534758), a global leader in providing IP-led, strategic digital assurance, software quality engineering, testing and consulting services, is headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with offices in USA, U.K., UAE, Australia, Czech Republic and Singapore. Leading global enterprises including Fortune 500 Global 2000, trust us to accelerate their digital transformation, continuously expand their digital horizons and assure their digital next. We bring the power of AI into Agile and DevOps and offer digital services encompassing intelligent automation, big data analytics, cloud migration assurance, 5G Assurance, Customer experience assurance and much more. Our IP, next-gen quality engineering platform, BlueSwan helps assure digital next by predicting and preventing unanticipated application failures, thereby assisting our clients in accelerating their adoption of digital.

