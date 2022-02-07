- (PLX AI) - MTG Q4 sales SEK 1,658 million vs. estimate SEK 1,675 million.
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 121 million vs. estimate SEK 154 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|15:22
|MTG-CEO bezeichnet ESL-Gaming-Verkauf als Wendepunkt
|14:10
|MTG Q4 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 346 Million vs. Estimate SEK 320 Million
|(PLX AI) - MTG Q4 sales SEK 1,658 million vs. estimate SEK 1,675 million.• Q4 EBIT SEK 121 million vs. estimate SEK 154 million
► Artikel lesen
|14:06
|MTG publishes Q4 October-December 2021 interim financial results report
|31.01.
|MTG: Q4 2021 October-December results conference call invitation
|25.01.
|MTG exits esports with US$1.05bn sale of ESL Gaming
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B
|12,460
|+1,22 %