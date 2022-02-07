

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.04 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $3.20 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $33.41 million from $27.21 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.04 Mln. vs. $3.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.03 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $33.41 Mln vs. $27.21 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de