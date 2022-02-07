Black Tusk Resources Inc. Prepares for Drilling - McKenzie East Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling is planned for 2022 on the McKenzie East Gold Property located 30 kilometres north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Black Tusk is pleased with the results from their exploration on the McKenzie East project to date. A permit has been obtained for diamond drilling in 2022. The Phase II drilling program will continue to test and expand upon the promising results obtained from the Phase 1 drilling, as well as testing other geophysical targets delineated from ground and airborne surveys conducted on the property in 2020. A permit for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access has been approved.

The McKenzie East property abuts the east side of the McKenzie Break Project owned and operated by Monarch Mining Corporation. Monarch completed a gold resource estimate in February 2021 with open pit and underground resources summarized as provided below (NI43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, February 11, 2021).

Table 1 - Resource Estimate for the McKenzie Break Project, Monarch Mining Corporation*

*Readers are warned that resources estimated on an adjoining property do not imply that similar resources or mineralization exist on the Black Tusk - McKenzie East property.

The McKenzie East property includes the C2-B mineral showing (Sigeom, Quebec database) that is located within 300 metres of the east side of the Monarch property. At the C2-B showing, drilling of a geophysical VLF (very low frequency electromagnetic) target with an associated magnetic feature intersected mineralization associated with quartz-carbonate-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins in andesitic-diorite host rocks. The most significant values reported from the historic drilling included 3.10 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 0.30 metres, 1.21 g/t Au over 0.30 metres (both from drill hole CO-94-10), and 1.10 g/t Au over 0.30 metres from hole CO-94-13 (Monarch, February 11, 2021 Technical Report).

Black Tusk has completed ground Induced Polarization (IP) electrical survey, a MMI soil sampling survey, a drone-supported airborne magnetic survey, and diamond drilling on the McKenzie East. In 2021, Black Tusk completed 2,587 metres of drilling over 8 drill holes on the property. Results include 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01 as well as intercepts of > 0.5 gpt from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08 (see news release dated July 13, 2021). Black Tusk noted that drill hole MKE-21-03 appears to show the most promise from the drilling campaign, which included a section of core that contained a visible gold grain. The section containing the visible gold returned a weighted (Metallics assay coarse and fine) average 0.61 gpt Au over 1 metre. However, the coarse fraction contained 8.01 grams per tonne indicating that coarse gold was a significant part of the overall content.

The planned 2022 drilling program will test the geophysical feature associated with the C2-B mineral showing, continue testing the promising geology and gold intercepts intercepted in hole MKE-21-03, and test other geophysical features that may be associated with mineralized structures.

Black Tusk is now tendering for a drilling contractor and will start clearing access to the drill pads, with drilling to start soon after.

"It is an exciting time to be ramping up for a great 2022 on our Quebec projects", stated Black Tusk CEO, Richard Penn.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as who is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data in the press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

