Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. and Game Credits Launch First-Ever Multiverse Collective

Collaborative Alliance Enables Independent Metaverses, Including Aftermath Islands and Genesis Worlds, to Share Technical, Business and Marketing Resources and Create Value Among its Members

TORONTO, ON, BARBADOS and ANTIGUA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., and Game Credits are proud to announce the official debut of the first-ever Multiverse Collective (www.themultiversecollective.com), a collaborative alliance that will enable independent Metaverses to share technical, business and marketing resources and create value among its members. Liquid Avatar Technologies (via its controlled subsidiary Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited) and Game Credits (Genesis Worlds) are building their respective Metaverses in an interoperable environment, which entails joint development, marketing, interoperability, authentication of users, verifiable credentials, and community engagement throughout the life cycle of each Metaverse, ensuring that users will be able to engage in a shared safe and secure experience. Users engaging in connected Metaverses is truly the next frontier in gaming.

Co-founded by internet, gaming, crypto and emerging technologies industry veterans Jason Cassidy and David Lucatch, the Multiverse Collective's first members Aftermath Islands and Genesis Worlds share a united vision of gameplay, timeline, and focus on community-first engagement which has led to the creation of the very first Multiverse Collective.

"The future of gaming is collaborative and complimentary as opposed to competitive and combative. Working together early in the development process allows both Metaverses, and future partners of the Multiverse Collective, to ensure our virtual spaces harmoniously work together to create a seamless experience for our users," said Jason Cassidy, Owner and CEO Genesis Worlds. "Doing this from the beginning makes it much easier than attempting to add interoperability several years down the road when much of the technical plumbing has already been set up."

Aftermath Islands and Genesis Worlds have been working together for the past several months to ensure roadmaps and technical specifications are aligned. This process will continue throughout the lifecycle of development well beyond the official launch of each Metaverse.

"We are focused on a long-term multiverse strategy and the ability to move frictionlessly from Metaverse to Metaverse, which we believe will be key to the future of gameplay. Allowing in-game items to have true utility across many realms and enabling an individual's or entity's verifiable credentials to carry them over with you via your avatar to a new Metaverse are the essential pieces needed to complete the puzzle of what will make the Multiverse different from just another stand-alone game." said David Lucatch, CEO Liquid Avatar Technologies, Managing Director Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. "By combining our efforts with Jason and his team at Genesis Worlds, we are endeavoring to accelerate both our programs and support new and exciting offline and online partners as they make their way to the Metaverse."

The Multiverse Collective's goal is to foster an environment where other burgeoning Metaverses, industry players, brands, educators, governments, retailers, and other interested parties can join and take advantage of the collaborative environment. Without such a system in place, Metaverses will be taking on the full burden of carving out their own individual communities in hopes users will not demand the freedom that true interoperability provides.

Key principles of the Multiverse Collective include:

Creating engaging and resource rich environments

Fair Game Play among players

The promotion and support of Good Actor strategies

strategies Supporting a safe and secure playing environment

Use of blockchain based verifiable credentials to protect personal identity and data

Cooperative and collaborative business and marketing strategies and initiatives

Creating open standards to support the build and technology stacks of members

Interoperability allowing players to seamlessly move among member Metaverses

Work with offline and online entities to support their Metaverse activities

Economic compatibility and fair exchange of tokens, NFTs and other key resources

Aftermath Islands is a virtual location based Metaverse where users can buy land on themed, community and estate islands, build expansive attractions and engage in various forms of gameplay. Their land sale is currently underway and has exceeded initial expectations.

Genesis Worlds is a futuristic Metaverse with various themed worlds that allow users to buy land, create and deploy unique experiences and engage in quest-focused gameplay and has begun to issue its Mining Claims for in-game ownership and economics.

The Collective is currently accepting new members. If you are interested in learning more about the Multiverse Collective or are an existing Metaverse that would like to join the Collective, visit themultiversecollective.com for more details.

About Genesis Worlds https://genesis.game/

Welcome to a Metaverse where everyone belongs. Discover endless Worlds. Design an epic quest. Create the universe of your dreams alongside people who believe the impossible is not too far out of reach.

At its heart, Genesis Worlds is a game of questing, exploration, and excitement. Genesis is filled with hundreds of worlds, each one with a unique theme and gameplay experience, and each crafted by a group of community members with shared interests.

Every part of the game is carefully built by groups of players, content creators, and game developers. Play to Earn in Genesis Worlds by exploring new worlds, completing epic quests, and earning NFT in-game items.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Aftermath Islands as first described in the initial whitepaper published in 2017 and then subsequently updated, was based on the premise of a water-world with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game. Since then, the Aftermath Islands Metaverse has evolved and now represents exciting themed based islands, communities, and estates where players can experience a wide range of adventures and opportunities.

In Aftermath Islands' virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and assets, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through NFTs, non-fungible tokens that represent the ownership of virtual and other assets. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, store, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands with CREDITS, the current code name for in-game currency, fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens.

Aftermath Islands is a shared virtual world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch mid-2022, Aftermath Islands will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands will have a virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs.

Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and is working to release its own branded network payment card.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions and has acquired 50% and controls the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

