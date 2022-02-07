Cytta Corp.: Cytta's Police Force Partnering Development Program Successfully Deployed

Company's Real-Time IGAN Technology Utilized in Police Operations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's Police Force Partnering Development (PFPD) Program was successfully deployed in two recent active engagements and demonstrated its intervention and apprehension support capabilities. This innovative program places Cytta IGAN technology in the hands of Police Departments during real policing operations. Cytta representatives provided real time technical support during these operations. Partnering in this manner provides immediate feedback, real-time information exchange and technical enhancements that create safer outcomes during tense policing events. The Company has been utilizing the data, insights and information generated to develop and integrate them into a more comprehensive and advanced IGAN Fusion system. It is anticipated that these initial deployments will result in similar department wide deployments with other major police forces nationally as the new developments are completed and deployed.

Cytta's products uniquely synthesize real-time video data, human insights and communication information generated during such events using their advanced IGAN Fusion system. IGAN Fusion seamlessly streams all relevant video and audio from the intervention area into a mobile app interface that all police personnel share in real-time. It gives everyone eyes-on-the-situation at hand and surrounding areas while simultaneously allowing different video captures and audio to be mixed and shared with officers and other police personnel both actively on the ground and in the command post.

Given the confidential nature of the program's deployment operations, Cytta has agreed to not disclose the departments, officers and the details of actual IGAN incident deployments until completion of the development programs and the deployment of the upgraded IGAN technology into the Departments. Participating departments have agreed to joint announcements at completion of the program expected before the end of Q1 in 2022.

Cytta is honored and feels duly privileged to work with these brave police officers who put their lives in harm's way to protect and serve their communities, no matter the personal danger involved in any situation. Additionally, government agencies including Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Secret Service, have been able to experience IGAN and its deployment through the Police Department's Real Time Crime Centers. These joint operations have showcased IGAN's technology and its unique surveillance and communication capabilities.

Mr. Collins, Cytta's CTO states that "Deploying our current IGAN technology with field police officers in multiple and diverse police operations and using it to support their safety and successful completion of operations is both a pleasure and a privilege. To date, IGAN Fusion has been actively utilized in missing child searches and recovery, arrest operations of dangerous and wanted felons, forced entry and clearing of dangerous structures, the serving of warrants, and in the coordination of safety and security for national political figures to help ensure positive outcomes." Mr. Collins further stated, "Because of IGAN's enhanced visual information, seamless communication, and use of specific data being generated, the IGAN Fusion system is considered one of the most powerful new tools being utilized today in police work and the PFPD program is accelerating awareness of what IGAN Fusion can really do."

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that is designed to shift how video is streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec globally, which is the technology at the core of our products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta's IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system streams and integrates many available video and audio sources during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, which Cytta believes is useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in an emergency.

Cytta has created advanced video compression, video/audio collaboration software, and portable hardware systems that solve real world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video that is not discernible from reality with the naked eye, creating 'Reality Delivered' for the metaverse.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

Cytta Corp

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022

Gary@cytta.com

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

Cell: (619) 977-7203

Chermak@Cytta.com

