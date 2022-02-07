The Glimpse Group, Inc.: QReal, in collaboration with Bollè and M7 Innovations, Wins Best Use of Technology in the Modern Retail Awards 2021 for Augmented Reality Campaigns

The Commercial Results of The AR campaign Led To Significant Consumer Interactions With The Presented 3D Products And A Marked Increase in Year-over-Year Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / QReal (https://www.qreal.io/), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), and a provider of hyper-realistic, Augmented Reality (AR), 3D digital content targeting, among others, the e-Commerce, Retail, Food & Hospitality, Branding, Apparel, Luxury, Automotive and Construction industries today announced that its AR campaigns in collaboration with Bollè and M7 Innovations won the Best Use of Technology in the Modern Retail Awards 2021.

Link to Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/673990931

The Modern Retail Awards recognize the companies and campaigns modernizing retail in the digital age. The program honors retailers who have best responded to changing consumer habits by tailoring experiences, producing standout campaigns and closing the gap between the physical and digital worlds. For a list of other finalists in the Best Use of Technology category please visit the Modern Retail website.

Bollè, M7 Innovations and QReal debuted five AR campaigns for Bolle's sunglasses, goggles and ski helmet which provided realistic try-on and try-out experiences for customers in an effort to deliver safe, touchless shopping experiences from home. The Instagram and Snap AR based campaigns invited people to see how the glasses looked on their face with a selfie view (try-on) option, and also offered a front-facing view (try-out) to test out lens technology with different effects such as high contrast, anti-fog and facial gestures. The result of the campaign lead to 18 million interactions with the 3D products on Tilly's.com during the first 30 days and a 313.6% increase in year over year sales.

Matt Maher, Founder of M7 Innovations said: "In these first-of-their-kind campaigns, we were able to push the limits of AR technology and create highly engaging brand experiences with sales-driving functionality. Rarely does a single technology or campaign create such impact at both the top and bottom of the marketing funnel, but with the help of QReal we've been able to crack the code and potentially revolutionize e-commerce."

Mike Cadoux, General Manager of QReal commented: "we believe that AR technologies will fundamentally change the retail environment and the way customers evaluate and ultimately purchase products. This award, against world class companies such as Google and Snapchat, strongly demonstrates QReal's abilities to develop, deploy and manage hyper realistic 3D models, novel try-on technologies and effective AR platforms."

About QReal

QReal creates, distributes and manages photorealistic, life-like, 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) content. This content is typically integrated in social media campaigns and e-commerce platforms with the goal of increasing sales, improving brand recognition, creating viral content and boosting e-commerce conversion. Current industry verticals include: food, fashion, apparel, architecture and automotive. QReal aims to expand the medium of AR, make it beautiful and manageable. For more information, visit www.qreal.io.

About M7 Innovations

M7 Innovations is an NYC-based creative firm that works with brands and executive teams to conceptualize, create, and execute on solutions that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), Voice Technology, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR). Founded in 2019 by Matt Maher, M7 partners with other tech visionaries and leaders in this space to create unique customer experiences that drive meaningful engagement - from retail and transportation, to lifestyle and fashion. For more information, visit www.m7innovations.co.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

QReal Contact

Mike Cadoux

General Manager

mcadoux@qreal.io

Glimpse Contact

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

(917) 292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

Investor Relations:

Mark Schwalenberg, CFA

Director

MZ Group - North America

312-261-6430

Glimpse@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687431/QReal-in-collaboration-with-Boll-and-M7-Innovations-Wins-Best-Use-of-Technology-in-the-Modern-Retail-Awards-2021-for-Augmented-Reality-Campaigns