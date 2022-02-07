Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective auf der Zielgeraden! Hollywood vor Eröffnung, Bophelo vor NASDAQ-Debüt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N64R ISIN: US76118Y1047 Ticker-Symbol: 3RT 
Frankfurt
07.02.22
08:42 Uhr
20,280 Euro
-0,040
-0,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,30020,62014:47
20,30020,62014:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEWELL BRANDS
NEWELL BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWELL BRANDS INC18,800+0,94 %
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC20,280-0,20 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.