Transformation and solutions focus cited as the core reasons for the positive results

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, was listed as one of the top five highest performing stocks among companies headquartered in St. Louis by the Argent St. Louis Stock Index. While the S&P 500 Index ended the year with 27% growth, Belden (BDC) closed out the year with 57% growth. The St. Louis-based company provides industry leading Network and Data Solutions to its customers.

Belden credits its attention to transformation as a critical driver in outperforming national indexes and averages in 2021. The company is focused on providing forward-thinking, future proof signal transmission solutions to meet customers' key business objectives for mission critical systems in environments ranging from advanced manufacturing and transportation to energy and commercial buildings.

Belden is uniquely positioned to combine its 120-year history of innovation and best-in-class connectivity products with its engineering and technical expertise to build solutions that create a better, safer and more connected world. In the last year, the company has secured a number of large projects to advance infrastructure in the U.S and abroad, and provide automation, security and data transformation capabilities for the industrial world. Belden provided connectivity solutions for SoFi stadium, home to the 2022 NFL championship game, and four stadiums hosting World Cup competitions in Qatar in 2022. The company also launched major initiatives in 2021, such as the opening of its first of five Customer Innovation Centers in Stuttgart, Germany, and the first national tour of the Mobile Collaboration Center, a data center on wheels.

"We are proud of our 2021 financial performance, which we believe is the result of our strategic shift to delivering comprehensive solutions to our customers that allow them to meet their key objectives while enhancing the safety, efficiency and reliability of their critical networks," said Belden President and CEO Roel Vestjens. "Customers turn to us as a business partner, knowing that Belden has the knowledge, engineering capabilities and the full scope of resources to solve big challenges. We are the only company in our space to offer the complete solution-focused capabilities that allow our customers the competitive advantage they need to drive their business into the future."

Throughout 2021, Belden outperformed expectations, increasing the high end of the guidance ranges each quarter. Organic growth in all of Belden's business units contributed to the strong performance, with 24% organic growth reported at the end of the third quarter. The company's focus on organic growth, along with its expanding presence as a solutions provider, is expected to continue to drive sustainable positive performance into the future.

Belden's upcoming earnings results conference call, during which the company will report results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, will be held on Wednesday, February 9 at 8:30 AM ET. The call will be broadcast live online at investor.belden.com.

