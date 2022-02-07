Wheat Fiber Market to Reach $1.63 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research.

Numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers, increase in purchasing power, and surge in demand for wheat fiber supplements, and rise in health and wellness trend drive the growth of the global wheat fiber market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wheat Fiber Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), and Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global wheat fiber industry generated $864.1 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.63 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers, increase in purchasing power, surge in demand for wheat fiber supplements, and rise in health & wellness trend among the target customers drive the growth of the global wheat fiber market. However, threat of counterfeit dietary supplements and variable standards & guidelines across regional regulatory bodies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing markets presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15559

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global wheat fiber market.

Consumers with the belief that wheat fiber increases the immunity and could help them fight against coronavirus disease boost the adoption of wheat fiber, which, in turn, propels the market growth.

Consumers have become more concerned about the overall health and wellness than before, which is expected to drive the growth of the market post-pandemic.

The conventional segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global wheat fiber market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the bulk requirement conventional wheat fiber at low prices. Moreover, the organic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in consumer preference toward organic products.

The food & beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global wheat fiber market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the health benefits associated with the consumption of wheat fiber-based food. However, the animal feed segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand for meat products.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global wheat fiber market. Rise in population and improved lifestyle are the key factors that drive the growth of the wheat fiber market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for fiber-based food products in this region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15559

Leading Market Players

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

J. RETTENMAIER

SÖHNE GmbH Co KG

Roquette Frères

Südzucker AG

SunOpta, Inc.

Calyxt, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Organic Energy Bar Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Collagen Drinks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Nutraceuticals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg