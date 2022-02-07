Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 January 2022 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Everbright Environment 6.4% China Suntien Green Energy 6.3% Drax Group 6.2% RWE 5.3% Greencoat UK Wind 5.2% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.8% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.2% Fortum 4.0% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.9% China Longyuan Power Group 3.6% National Grid 3.2% Clearway Energy A Class 3.2% Iberdrola 3.0% Acciona 2.9% SSE 2.8% Foresight Solar Fund 2.3% TransAlta Renewables 2.2% Grenergy Renovables 2.2% Northland Power 2.1%

At close of business on 31 January 2022 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £50.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable energy developers 26.5% Yieldcos & funds 26.4% Renewable focused utilities 15.3% Biomass generation and production 7.5% Energy storage 7.3% Waste to energy 6.4% Electricity networks 3.2% Renewable technology and service 2.3% Carbon markets 2.3% Liquidation portfolio 1.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7% 100%