Montag, 07.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
07.02.2022
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 7

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 January 2022 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
China Everbright Environment6.4%
China Suntien Green Energy6.3%
Drax Group6.2%
RWE5.3%
Greencoat UK Wind5.2%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.8%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.3%
Algonquin Power & Utilities4.2%
Fortum4.0%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc3.9%
China Longyuan Power Group3.6%
National Grid3.2%
Clearway Energy A Class3.2%
Iberdrola3.0%
Acciona2.9%
SSE2.8%
Foresight Solar Fund2.3%
TransAlta Renewables2.2%
Grenergy Renovables2.2%
Northland Power2.1%

At close of business on 31 January 2022 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £50.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Renewable energy developers26.5%
Yieldcos & funds26.4%
Renewable focused utilities15.3%
Biomass generation and production7.5%
Energy storage7.3%
Waste to energy6.4%
Electricity networks3.2%
Renewable technology and service2.3%
Carbon markets2.3%
Liquidation portfolio1.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom29.1%
Global18.2%
Europe (ex UK)17.8%
China17.2%
North America12.8%
Latin America1.9%
India1.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%
100%
