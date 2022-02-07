Anzeige
The C-360 Agency Selected by Michigan's Grasshopper Farms to Promote Leadership in Cannabis Industry

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / C-360 has been selected by Michigan's Grasshopper Farms to provide integrated marketing communications services to promote the farm's premium sun-grown cannabis products and its leadership role in the industry.

C-360's team of communications experts will provide a range of services, including strategic planning, message development, thought leadership, media relations, and digital communications. All integrate to help the farm engage a range of stakeholders and elevate its leadership role in the cannabis industry.

To-date, C-360 has built the Grasshopper Farms brand from the ground up, setting its marketing communications strategy and creating materials to reinforce the farm's "sun-grown" messaging.

"The nation's medical and recreational marijuana market is projected to reach more than $35 billion by 2025 and a key component is communicating the industry's many stories with the public," said C-360 CEO Michael DeMos. "We are pleased to help share the Grasshopper Farms story so people can have access to reliable information about the many benefits of their sun-grown product and this emerging industry."

"Our mission is to grow quality cannabis in the sun, sustainably and locally," said Grasshopper Farms CEO Will Bowden. "We are passionate about providing a premium product to the Michigan community that we love and we look forward to working with C-360 to take our message to other markets."

In 2021 Grasshopper Farms completed the inaugural harvest on its 160-acre farm in Paw Paw, Michigan with the following results:

• Planted, tended and harvested 5,164 healthy, sun-nourished plants
• Received perfect scores from independent testing labs
• More than 30 different strains
• Up to 27% THC and still climbing

About Grasshopper Farms
Grasshopper Farms is proud to employ 100% former Michigan caregiver farmers. With more than 60 years of combined growing expertise on our 85-person team, we pledge to deliver the best plants, products, and experience. Offering 30+ strains of premium, sun-grown cannabis, come visit us at the farm and see for yourself. For more information visit https://www.grasshopperfarms.com.

About C-360
Based in Baltimore, the experienced C-360 team offers public relations and crisis communications; media planning and buying, including traditional and digital advertising; SEO (search engine optimization); SEM (paid search and display); website design and development; creative services, including graphic design and copywriting; social media (paid and organic); event planning; photography and videography. For more information visit https://c-360.agency/.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Davis
C-360
jeff@c-360.agency

SOURCE: C-360



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687436/The-C-360-Agency-Selected-by-Michigans-Grasshopper-Farms-to-Promote-Leadership-in-Cannabis-Industry

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
