AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Innovations' Tech2Heal Selected for Prestigious Health Tech Campus

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, has been chosen as one of a small and select group of candidates, to be a founding participant in the PariSanté Health Tech Campus, located in Paris, France. The PariSanté Campus is described as the heart of e-health research and innovation in France. Its ambition is to mobilize and multiply the efforts of collective health-tech intelligence by bringing together thousands of individuals representing the finest researchers, public operators, universities, start-ups, and manufacturers in a unique and rich ecosystem conducive to innovation.

"Being chosen to participate in this highly specialized technology campus affords Tech2Heal the opportunity to leverage off of the expertise of some of the best-known health-tech companies that France has to offer," said Tim Daniels, Chairman of AI/ML Innovations. "As well, Tech2heal's selection reaffirms that they are being recognized as a leader amongst the emerging digital mental healthcare providers in France."

The Campus is anchored by a core group of entities which includes Inserm (France's National Institute of Health and Medical Research), Health Data Hub (a public company facilitating secure data access), Paris Sciences et Lettres University (a public research university), The Inria Paris Research Centre (National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology), and Agence du Numerique en Sante (Digital Health Agency of France). https://parisantecampus.fr/

About Tech2Heal https://www.tech2heal.com/

Tech2Heal is a Paris, France based digital healthcare innovator with a portfolio of wellness and health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets, remote live counselling, and a physical wellness center. Tech2Health has developed a clinically supported and evidence-based methodology consisting of psychotherapies and non-medicinal interventions that apply body and mind healing techniques, delivered via a secure digital platform.

Tech2Health's premier product, Qookka Live, provides mental and emotional health preventive and support services to corporations and health insurers from within one cohesive app. Qookka Live affords simple, intuitive access to licensed therapists and their patients, and supplements these consultations with both digital courses and live sessions of wellness coaching in six areas: meditation, mindfulness, yoga, art therapy, Tai chi and Qi Qong.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (22% ownership commitment by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

