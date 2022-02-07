Anzeige
Montag, 07.02.2022
Halo Collective auf der Zielgeraden! Hollywood vor Eröffnung, Bophelo vor NASDAQ-Debüt?
Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Q4 2021 Results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Friday February 18, 2022, at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Aker ASA Q4 2021 webcast presentation:
Date: Friday February 18, 2022
Time: 09:00 a.m. CET
Format: Live webcast
Language: English
Link: Aker ASA Webcast Q4 2021 (royalcast.com)

The Q4 2021 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-q4-2021-results,c3500047

© 2022 PR Newswire
