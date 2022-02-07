Anzeige
Halo Collective auf der Zielgeraden! Hollywood vor Eröffnung, Bophelo vor NASDAQ-Debüt?
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded New Software Solutions Cooperative Contract from the Texas Department of Information Resources

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management (TLM), and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, announced a new Cooperative Contract award for Software Solutions from the State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). The focus of the contract is Mobile and Wireline Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions. The contract is valid until November 15, 2022 with two (2) one-year optional renewals.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "This award makes WidePoint's MMS and Telecom Management solutions available to 5,000 state and local governments, public education, other public entities in Texas, as well as public entities outside of the state. Much like our GSA contract, this cooperative contract makes it easier for public entities to procure WidePoint's technology management solutions."

"WidePoint is excited to be a part of the Texas DIR Cooperative Contracts Program, as we recognize the impact and reach of their visionary procurement program in Texas and beyond," said Todd Dzyak, President of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation. "Our team has already hit the ground running, as we look forward to delivering for public entities in Texas and expanding our work throughout the public sector."

Details about WidePoint's new Cooperative Contract for Software Solutions can be found at https://www.widepoint.com/state-of-texas-saas-solutions/

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including identity management, secure mobility management, telecom management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687413/WidePoint-Awarded-New-Software-Solutions-Cooperative-Contract-from-the-Texas-Department-of-Information-Resources

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
