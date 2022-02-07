Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective auf der Zielgeraden! Hollywood vor Eröffnung, Bophelo vor NASDAQ-Debüt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2022 | 15:08
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nutranomics Inc.: Nutranomics, Inc. Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), a leading plant-based nutritionals and nutraceuticals Company, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed website at www.nutranomics.com. The new site features an improved and streamlined presence designed to convey NutraNomics' enhanced value mission for corporate direction and governance.

Centering on the NutraNomics commitment to excellence in the areas of plant-based organic nutritional science and innovation, the new website encapsulates the Company's commitment to their Seed, Science, Processing and Distribution model. Nutranomics is committed to the principles of optimal quality and cost-efficiency through its strategic capital investment into critical elements of manufacturing, cultivation and distribution.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our visitors, customers, investors, and strategic partners who are seeking a clear understanding of the breadth and depth of NutraNomics' M&A growth strategy", says Geoff Bazegian, NutraNomics' President and CRO. "As a Holding/Parent Company, we recognize our responsibility to bring forth critical resources to empower our subsidiaries through funding execution, SOP optimization, intelligent vertical integration and leading edge science, and we feel the new site effectively communicates these fundamentals quite well."

Nutranomics' new website will be updated on a regular basis with important news and reports of progress as the Company eclipses its corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to visit the site often to keep up to date on the latest news and announcements.

About NutraNomics, Inc.

NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), a 26 year-old Holding Company, focuses emphasis on nutraceutical research and development, formulation, and manufacturing of life changing nutritionals and nutraceuticals. NutraNomics is uniquely positioned to significantly expand its family of holdings through mergers and acquisitions in the area of Plant-based nutritionals. NutraNomics is in the process of creating a strong network of raw producers, manufacturers, distributors, and technology partners, and empowering their success through critical capital investment required to meet growing demands.

Contact: Geoff Bazegian, IR@nutranomics.com

SOURCE: NutraNomics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687265/Nutranomics-Inc-Announces-Launch-of-Newly-Designed-Website

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.