Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc's credit ratings are affirmed with stable outlook

Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc's credit ratings are affirmed with stable outlook



S&P Global Ratings (S&P) have reviewed Bonum Bank Plc's rating together with eight other Finnish financial institutions under their revised criteria of "Financial Institutions Rating Methodology".



Bonum Bank Plc's issuer credit rating 'BBB' for long-term and 'A-2' for short-term were affirmed. The outlook remains stable.

Bonum Bank Plc's S&P Credit Ratings update can be found as an attachment and it is published in www.poppankki.fi.

Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of POP Banks, and a subsidiary of POP Bank Centre coop. Bonum Bank Plc is the sole issuer of senior bonds within the Amalgamation of POP Banks to wholesale capital markets.

CEO Pia Ali-Tolppa, Bonum Bank Plc

Tel: +358 50 303 1476, email: pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi



Acting CEO Jaakko Pulli, POP Bank Centre coop,

Chair of the Board of Directors, Bonum Bank Plc

Tel: +358 50 420 0925, email: jaakko.pulli@poppankki.fi

Attachment