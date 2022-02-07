Bombardier Inc.: Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 10, 2022

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on February 10, 2022.



On February 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at ir.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and the question-and-answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514-861-3304, passcode: 9254824# or

1-888-789-9572, passcode: 9254824# (toll-free in North America)

Overseas calls: Look up country phone number (https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P8R8887899572), passcode: 9254824# In French: (with translation) 514-392-1587, passcode: 7154767# or

1-877-395-0279, passcode: 7154767# (toll-free in North America)

Overseas calls: Look up country phone number (https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P8R8773950279), passcode 7154767#

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.comor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier. Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft websitefor more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.