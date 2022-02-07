HRBoost LLC: HRBoost introduces 'Character-Based Capitalism Programs'

Programs offer new approach to fostering high performance cultures

LIBERTYVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / A Chicago area firm has launched a pair of new programs designed to help individuals and organizations develop leadership practices for future business success, especially in the face on the ongoing changes taking place in the U.S. workplace.

HRBoost® LLC, an HR Shared Services firm that provides virtual and embedded strategic HR services tied to a company's needs and budget, has just launched two new Character-based Capitalism Programs© developed by GuideStar, Inc. an organizational leadership development practice.

These programs are designed to guide individual leaders and senior leadership teams in learning and applying leadership practices that build a culture of Character-based Capitalism. A Character-based Capitalism (CBC) culture combines the entrepreneurial spirit of capitalism with character, which fosters collaboration and teamwork that drive innovation, productivity, agility, and resilience. Employees with a capitalist mindset are motivated and empowered to think and act like owners. A CBC culture increases profits by doing what is right for all stakeholders.

In light of fast job growth in 2021 combining with 2 million Americans leaving the workforce, HRBoost® leaders said the programs can help both large and small companies, but especially those that do not have a fully developed HR department.

The first Character-based Capitalism Program is an online self-study series for individual executives. Through five modules, leaders apply the leadership practices, processes, and behaviors needed to establish and reinforce an organizational culture of Character-based Capitalism in their area(s) of responsibility.

The other Character-based Capitalism Program is for leadership coaches, consultants, and HR/OD department professionals that businesses select to coach and guide their senior leaders. Through five facilitated workshops, senior leaders develop the company's organizational purpose (values, vision, mission, and goal) and establish the Organizational Leadership System (OLS) through which Human Resource and communication processes build and reinforce a Character-based Capitalism culture.

Nicole Martin, Chief Empowerment Officer and Founder of HRBoost® LLC, explained that the new programs help executives be the best leaders they can be.

"We are excited to announce the launch of these two new programs designed to help build cultures of Character-based Capitalism that drive to the heart of current workforce events," said Martin. "Businesses are paying higher wages and experiencing worker shortages. Our leadership programs directly address these challenges: The right culture attracts and retains the best talent as well as ensures employees are innovative and productive to sustain profitability."

Martin added, "The online self-study program develops leader competence in the four pillars of Character-based Capitalism: Shared core values, Leaders at all levels, Transcendent organizational purpose, and Commitment to performance excellence. It is designed to quickly improve a leader's knowledge and performance through proven strategies and features easy enrollment and reasonable pricing. Participants have access to course materials immediately upon enrollment."

The workshop program for senior leadership teams saves time through brief videos that provide foundational learning rather than take time in the workshops. Leaders learn to align everyone within their organization on organizational purpose and move companies toward sustainable performance excellence. Workshops are facilitated through either in-person or virtual sessions.

Both programs feature the book "The Character-based Car Company: Leadership for an Innovative Culture," an illustrated parable about two car companies that synthesizes knowledge from thousands of pages in over 30 expert books and articles into a concise, engaging story easily read in less than an hour. The program also features real-life examples of successful CBC cultures from the book "It's My Company TOO!"

"In the end, building a culture of Character-based Capitalism and doing what is right for all stakeholders does not cost more money nor does it diminish returns to shareholders," said Martin. "What does it cost to demonstrate trust and caring or make people feel part of something greater than themselves through inspiring values, vision, and mission? Or empower people and teach them how the business works so they think and act like owners? These leadership practices attract and retain the best talent as well as ensure employees are innovative and productive to sustain profits. They are well worth the investment!"

Use the following link to find out more through two short videos at the bottom of the landing page: https://www.hrboost.com/innovative-culture-leadership-programs/.

About HRBoost® LLC

Founded by Nicole Martin in 2010, HRBoost® LLC was the only HR services firm at the time to offer blended virtual services with an embedded presence in order to offer clients strategic HR services that fit the client's pace and budget. Its mission is to provide customized, value-added Human Resource Services that allow a business to align its HR function as a fundamental part of the business and help drive the human side of profitability. HRBoost® LLC provides full-service on-site HR support, project-to-project support, culture design and management training, employee programs and assessments, virtual support and phone support. For more information, go to https://www.hrboost.com/

GuideStar, Inc. is a practice in organizational leadership development for performance excellence co-founded in 2005 by Dr. Ray Benedetto and Stephen Fallek. Their research identified the benefits and practices of a high-performing culture they named Character-based Capitalism.

