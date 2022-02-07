

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, amid concerns over inflation and possibility of a faster tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.



Investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later this week, after strong jobs data intensified concerns about an aggressive tightening of monetary policy.



Markets are pricing in more than five interest rate increases of 25 basis points for this year.



Geopolitical worries remained as French president Emmanuel Macron is visiting Moscow today in a bid to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis. The French leader will travel to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



Survey data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed that U.K. house price inflation remained steady at the start of the year.



The house price index rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, same as in December.



The pound reversed from its early highs of 156.22 against the yen and 1.2534 against the franc, dropping to 4-day lows of 155.14 and 1.2469, respectively. The pound may locate support around 149.00 against the yen and 1.22 against the franc.



The pound touched a 6-day low of 1.3490 against the greenback and a 1-1/2-month low of 0.8478 against the euro, off its prior highs of 1.3551 and 0.8439, respectively. The pound is seen finding support around 1.33 against the greenback and 0.86 against the euro.



Looking ahead, U.S. consumer credit for December will be released in the New York session.







