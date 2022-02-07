Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (8/22)

As from February 07, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI S INSTAL AVA 10 GB00BNTPM770 MINI L SYSR AVA 8 GB00BL00YZ91 BULL BILIBI X5 AVA 4 GB00BNTS6P23 BEAR WTI X12 AVA 17 GB00BNTRDH01 BEAR WTI X12 AVA 16 GB00BNTRCK64 MINI S EURUSD AVA 34 GB00BL02F182 BEAR STER X5 AVA 1 GB00BG5VPX71 The last day of trading will be February 07, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.The last day of trading will be January 28, 2022.