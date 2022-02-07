Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - American CuMo Mining Corporation (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) wishes to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, International CuMo Mining Corporation ("ICMC") is no longer accepting subscriptions for its oversubscribed financing (initially announced in news release October 26, 2021). ICMC is filing with the TSX Venture exchange for approval of a total of 31,00,000 units at a price of US$0.10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of ICMC and a 5-year warrant to purchase an additional share for US$0.15. The transaction closing is subject to the final approval and consent of the TSX Venture Exchange. Funds raised would be used for business development and reorganization and to initiate more detailed metallurgical and ore-sorting studies on the CuMo Project.

The following Non-Arms length individuals are participating in the financing: S. Rudofsky, ICMC CEO; 1,250,000 (US$125,00); A. Brodkey, ICMC COO; 820,000 (US$82,000), R. Scannell ICMC CFO; 3,050,000 (US$305,000), P. Czerniej (Daughter of President of ICMC), 3,250,0000 (US$325,000) and finally American CuMo itself is participating for 5,555,000 units (US$555,000).

The Company will seek Disinterested Shareholder approval for the financing at its upcoming Annual General meetings, the date of which will be announced with the coming weeks.

About American CuMo Mining and International CuMo Mining Corporation ("CuMoCo")

CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility. Management is continuing to build an even stronger foundation from which to move the Company and its projects forward. For more information, please visit www.cumoco.com, www.idahocumo.com and www.cumoproject.com.

