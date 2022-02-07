The International Window Film Association: How To Beat The February Fade Blues

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / The winter's sun may feel good streaming through a home's windows, but there is a dark side to this natural light, namely the sun's Ultraviolet (UV) rays that contribute up to 40 percent of all interior fading. They may also lead to skin cancers and eye damage as well.

For many consumers watching the sun's UV rays slowly fade interior furnishing over time may add to the February blues and also take a bite out of their wallets, especially with the knowledge that US households spend, over the combined lifespan of their furniture , window coverings and floor coverings , an average of $771 a year on their home's furnishings.

Regular window glass blocks only about 25 percent of the sun's harmful UV rays, so one line of defense to combat sun fade is to have UV-blocking window films installed on windows, as they reduce UV rays up to 99.9 percent. Window Films may also upgrade existing windows, whether they are dual or single pane, to achieve improved energy savings and reduce a home's carbon footprint for about one-tenth the cost of replacement windows.

"Fading and damage from UV and visible light is more prominent on upholstery, carpets and wood floors, but it can impact anything in its path, including our skin and eyes," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the International Window Film Association . "I would even suggest that placing a child's crib or play area next to a sunny window without providing some type pf UV protection first should be avoided, as the damage to skin from UV may be both immediate and cumulative," he added.

Window films are made with ultra-clear, distortion-free materials, and once installed the sunlight can stream in uninterrupted. This natural sunlight may improve and even beat the February blues, as it is a key component for improving a person's mood . In addition to cutting glare by up to 87 percent and its UV protection, window film may also reduce the sun's solar heat in summer by as much as 84%, so utility costs may be less expensive year-round.

