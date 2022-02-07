Anzeige
Montag, 07.02.2022
Halo Collective auf der Zielgeraden! Hollywood vor Eröffnung, Bophelo vor NASDAQ-Debüt?
07.02.2022 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Purefun Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (46/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Purefun Group AB, company registration
number 556687-2577, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Purefun Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to
be February 14, 2022. 

Purefun Group AB has 10,000,000 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               PURE          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,000,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017232838      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             247792         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556687-2577       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.
