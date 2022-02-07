Anzeige
Montag, 07.02.2022
Halo Collective auf der Zielgeraden! Hollywood vor Eröffnung, Bophelo vor NASDAQ-Debüt?
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2022 | 17:41
Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 7.2.2022



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 7.2.2022
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date7.2.2022
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount28,903Shares
Average price/ share41.6165EUR
Total cost1,202,841.70EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 253 743 shares
including the shares repurchased on 7.2.2022
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen







For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • CGCBV_7.2_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/288b8bd3-7f48-4e7e-bd3c-4010e7af153c)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
