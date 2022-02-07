Anzeige
Montag, 07.02.2022
Halo Collective auf der Zielgeraden! Hollywood vor Eröffnung, Bophelo vor NASDAQ-Debüt?
WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 
Frankfurt
07.02.22
17:20 Uhr
29,200 Euro
-0,400
-1,35 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2022 | 18:05
Vastned Belgium: Annual results 2021

Strong operational results under challenging market conditions.

?• High ?stable collection rate (98.4%) of rental income in 2021.

• Occupancy rate (99.3%) increased by 3.1% compared to 31 December 2020 (96.2%).

• EPRA earnings of € 2.56 per share for financial year 2021.

• Proposed gross dividend of € 2.20 per share for financial year 2021 (previous financial year: € 2.04 per share). This corresponds to a gross dividend yield of 7.6% based on the 31 December 2021 closing price of € 28.80 per share.

• A further decrease in the debt ratio (-2.0%) compared to 31 December 2020, bringing the debt ratio currently to 26.5%.

• € 42.7 million of unused credit facilities available.

• Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-3.0%) compared to the previous financial year.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Press_release_Vastned_2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fe2dd230-b553-476c-a84f-a114c3c4820c)

