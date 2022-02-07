Vastned Belgium: Annual results 2021

Strong operational results under challenging market conditions.
?• High ?stable collection rate (98.4%) of rental income in 2021.
• Occupancy rate (99.3%) increased by 3.1% compared to 31 December 2020 (96.2%).
• EPRA earnings of € 2.56 per share for financial year 2021.
• Proposed gross dividend of € 2.20 per share for financial year 2021 (previous financial year: € 2.04 per share). This corresponds to a gross dividend yield of 7.6% based on the 31 December 2021 closing price of € 28.80 per share.
• A further decrease in the debt ratio (-2.0%) compared to 31 December 2020, bringing the debt ratio currently to 26.5%.
• € 42.7 million of unused credit facilities available.
• Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-3.0%) compared to the previous financial year.

