Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 7 February 2022, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing facility of 14 December 2020, a total of 490,000 new shares: 125,000 at a price of 304.80 pence per share, 330,000 at a price of 304.30 pence per share and 35,000 at a price of 305.40 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, there are 3,285,000 Ordinary shares available under the Company's block listing facility of 14 December 2020. In addition, the Company also has 30,000,000 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 7 February 2022.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 321,728,920. There are no shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 321,728,920.

The above figure of Ordinary shares with voting rights (321,728,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

7 February 2022