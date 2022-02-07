Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, February 7
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Doug McCutcheon
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
|b)
|LEI
|5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary 25p shares
GB0003385308
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition for own account
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,000 ordinary 25p shares
3,109.642 pence per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 February 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
