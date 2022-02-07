Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 31 January and 4 February 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction

date Daily total volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price (€) of

shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 31.01.2022 200 19,87 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 31.01.2022 329 19,19 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 31.01.2022 97 19,24 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 31.01.2022 14 574 19,72 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 01.02.2022 224 20,24 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 01.02.2022 405 19,71 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 01.02.2022 279 19,45 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 01.02.2022 10 792 19,88 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 02.02.2022 221 20,94 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 02.02.2022 10 779 20,69 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 03.02.2022 48 21,06 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 03.02.2022 21 21,06 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 03.02.2022 10 631 21,20 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 04.02.2022 372 18,60 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 04.02.2022 961 19,17 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 04.02.2022 210 19,54 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 04.02.2022 22 657 18,69 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

___________________

1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005846/en/

