In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 31 January and 4 February 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction
Daily total volume
Daily weighted
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
31.01.2022
200
19,87
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
31.01.2022
329
19,19
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
31.01.2022
97
19,24
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
31.01.2022
14 574
19,72
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
01.02.2022
224
20,24
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
01.02.2022
405
19,71
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
01.02.2022
279
19,45
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
01.02.2022
10 792
19,88
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
02.02.2022
221
20,94
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
02.02.2022
10 779
20,69
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
03.02.2022
48
21,06
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
03.02.2022
21
21,06
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
03.02.2022
10 631
21,20
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
04.02.2022
372
18,60
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
04.02.2022
961
19,17
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
04.02.2022
210
19,54
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
04.02.2022
22 657
18,69
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
