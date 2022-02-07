Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - Stocks2Watch would like to invite the Investment Community to Indiva's Investor Webinar tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8 at 1pm (PT) 4pm (ET). Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to register now to attend the presentation.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/stocks2watch/explore-indiva-in-2022

Niel Marotta, President & CEO, will provide an Indiva investor update at 1pm pacific standard time on Tuesday, February 8 and will discuss everything within the world powered by INDIVA. This live presentation will last approximately 20 minutes and then we'll transition into an interactive Q & A session.

Indiva Investor Update (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF)

Tuesday, February 8 at 1:00pm (PDT) | 4:00pm (EDT) | 9:00pm (GMT)

Live Presentation by Niel Marotta (President, CEO & Director) followed by Q & A

It was a banner year for Indiva in 2021, and they have no intention of slowing down. They've already launched Jewels Chewables & Midnight Berry Gummies this year. Jewels chewable cannabis tablets are made from dried fruit and cannabis sugar and are available in two flavours: Raspberry 1:1 and Strawberry. Wana Quick Midnight Berry, a new sleep gummy from the award-winning Wana brand features a custom indica blend of CBN, CBD, and THC - these gummies have the potential to act faster than any other cannabis gummie on the market, thanks to Azuca Time Infusion, a culinary innovation which may result in a quicker onset and offset of effects*.

2022 will also see the launch of Grön products in Canada (pronounced "grewn"). Grön is a women-led and women-owned edible company based in Portland, Oregon. Indiva recently partnered with Grön to bring Canadians their innovative edibles portfolio, which includes candy-coated chocolate 'Pips', chocolate bars, gelatin gummy 'Pearls', and other novel edible products. Production will start on Grön products as soon as possible, with deliveries expected to begin in late Q2/early Q3 2022.

Registration Open to Investors and Finance Professionals >>> This event is suitable for private investors, brokers, fund managers, financial institutions, funds, buy & sell side analysts, influencers, newsletter writers and journalists. The event is not suitable for people pursuing commercial opportunities.

ABOUT INDIVA (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF)

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Grön Products, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, as well as capsules, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands.

