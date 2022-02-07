

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After exhibiting strength during the Asian session, the U.S. dollar fell into the red on Monday, and despite emerging into positive territory a few times thereafter, struggled to hold firm against its peers with traders looking for directional clues.



Investors awaited a key report on U.S. inflation due later this week, which is expected to show an increase of 7.3 percent on year in January.



Strong reading could strengthen expectations about an aggressive tightening of monetary policy to fight inflation.



Markets are pricing in more than five interest rate increases of 25 basis points for this year.



The dollar index climbed to 95.63 in the Asian session before falling to 95.35. It was last seen hovering around 95.45, down marginally from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar is up marginally at $1.1440. Data published by the Sentix research group showed that Eurozone's investor sentiment index rose to 16.6 in February from 14.9 in January, extending its upbeat momentum for the second month of 2022.



The dollar is trading at $1.3535 against Pound Sterling, down from last week's close of $1.3528.



The yen up against the dollar at 115.10, compared to the previous close of 115.20 a dollar.



Against the Aussie, the dollar is at 0.7123, declining from 0.7072.



The Swiss franc is at CHF 0.9236 a dollar, gaining from CHF 0.9247, while the Loonie is at C$1.2670 a dollar, firming from C$1.2741.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de