Transparency Market Research: Yeast Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.3% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

- Due to the growing demand, yeast manufacturers are anticipated to have attractive prospects in the pharmaceutical industry

- As consumers spend more on healthy organic food items, there is a rising demand for yeast in the food & beverage industry, which is expected to generate sales potential in the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market value for global yeast market stood at US$ 7.9 Bn in 2021, according to a recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). According to the study, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, the global market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 13.28 Bn by 2031. Yeast products are in high demand due to increasing popularity of baking products such as cookies, biscuits, cakes, and bread globally. The global yeast market is driven by changes in lifestyle, packaged food consumption, higher spending capability on food & beverages, and prominence of baking and confectionery among people all over the world. In the presence of oxygen, yeast turns sugar into carbon dioxide, biomass, and energy.

During the coronavirus epidemic, the growing inclination and popularity of preparing baked items at home has boosted sales of yeast dramatically. The global yeast market is being driven by the growing demand for yeast in the food & beverage industry. Due to increasing customer demand, manufacturing companies are focusing on boosting yeast output.

With a market value share of 34.9 % in 2021, North America is predicted to lead the global yeast market. This is due to rising consumer demand for wholesome and nutritious food products as well as ingredients, and growing use of yeast as a catalyst and for the purpose of fermentation.

Key Findings of Market Report

Consumer inclination toward organic, clean-label, and nutritious ingredients in food and beverage items is anticipated to propel the global yeast market, particularly in developing countries. The global market is being driven by trends such as use of yeast in brewery processing, health awareness, and rising consumer expenditure on food products made using natural ingredients.

Due to the prominence of yeast-based drinks such as beer and wine among regular consumers, the beverage category is likely to account for the second highest value share of approximately 27.6 %, in terms of end use. Furthermore, the animal feed and pet food segment is likely to have a relatively small proportion of the market as well.

Manufacturers are also pouring money into research and development to develop new synthetic yeast chromosomes that is expected to herald the arrival of better processing efficiency, reduced food waste, and more nutritious food. Synthetic yeast will be used to make a variety of chemicals, biofuels, and vaccines among other things. It also likely to opens up new possibilities for strain design based on yeast genetics. As a result, the synthetic version of yeast chromosomes is likely to open up new and exciting prospects for food production.

As the demand for organic goods grows, consumers are gradually adopting organic foods into their regular diet. Organic yeast is grown and processed using organic agricultural techniques to cater to the rising demand for organic foodstuff. Organic yeast, unlike normal yeast, uses a plant-based nitrogen source rather than ammonia or similar compounds as a nitrogen source. Numerous plant-derived compounds are used in the fermentation process to give the yeast all of the nutrients it requires to thrive. With these factors, the demand for organic yeast has stayed high, notably in Europe and North America . Due to growing urbanization and consumer health consciousness, organic yeast is expected to gain momentum in the upcoming years.

Global Yeast Market: Growth Drivers

Yeast is an essential element in the production of alcoholic drinks such as whiskey, wine, and beer. Yeast is used to improve the taste and texture of alcoholic drinks. As a result, the global yeast market is likely to grow as the consumption of alcoholic drinks rises.

Probiotic food items, yogurt, and many traditional Asian food items such as kempeh and kimchi have been fast gaining momentum with potential customers all over the world, particularly in Asia Pacific and North America . Increasing popularity of such food items is likely to propel the global yeast market.

Global Yeast Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Renaissance BioScience Corp.

Agrano GmbH & Co. KG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

UNIFERM GmbH & Co. KG

Global Yeast Market: Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Product Type

Instant Yeast

Active Dry Yeast

Fresh Yeast

Others

Form

Powder

Liquid

End Use

Food

Animal Feed & Pet Feed

Beverages

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

