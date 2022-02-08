- (PLX AI) - Aker Solutions Q4 revenue NOK 8,700 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA margin 6.8%
- • Q4 orders NOK 9,300 million
|08:10
|Aker Solutions GAAP EPS of NOK0.23, revenue of NOK8.7B
|07:46
|Norway's Aker Solutions raises revenue outlook
|07:21
|Aker Solutions ASA: Fourth-Quarter Results 2021
|OSLO, Norway, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions delivered increased revenue, margins, and order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company continued to demonstrate that it...
|07:09
|Aker Solutions Q4 EBITDA NOK 593 Million vs. Estimate NOK 492 Million
|Aker Solutions to acquire Norwegian HV consultancy: Norway-based Aker Solutions has agreed to acquire compatriot ...
