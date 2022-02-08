- (PLX AI) - BNP Paribas FY net income EUR 9,488 million.
- • FY CET1 capital ratio 12.9%
- • FY revenue EUR 46,235 million
- • BNP Paribas operating expenses EUR 31,111 million; rose by 3.0% compared to 2020
- • FY pretax profit EUR 13,637 million
- • BNP Paribas aims growth in revenues outstrips growth in operating expenses in 2022-2025 plan
- • BNP Paribas targets ROTE above the cost of capital in 2025
- • BNP Paribas objective is revenue growth of more than 3.5% annually
- • BNP Paribas targeting an average annual growth in net income of more than 7%
- • BNP Paribas maintaining a target CET1 ratio of 12% in 2025
