- (PLX AI) - Ambu Q1 revenue DKK 1,031 million vs. estimate DKK 1,039 million.
- • Ambu outlook EBIT margin 7 percent or higher, changed from 7-9% previously
- • Ambu outlook organic growth 15 percent or higher, changed from 15-19% previously
- • Q1 organic growth -1% vs. estimate 0.4%
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT DKK 40 million vs. estimate DKK 12 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 3.9% vs. estimate 1.2%
- • Says growth rates are significantly influenced by the high comparable for Q1 2020/21 driven by the safety-stock orders for the National Health Services (NHS) in the UK
- • Says adjusted for these NHS orders, organic growth in Q1 2021/22 is 13%
- • Visualization revenue posted negative organic growth of 2%
- • Units of single-use endoscopes reached 419,000 in the quarter, so that volumes are up 13% relative to last year
