- (PLX AI) - Tobii Q4 sales SEK 196 million vs. estimate SEK 459 million.
- • Q4 gross margin 77% vs. estimate 72%
- • Q4 EPS SEK 31.73
|07:40
|Tobii Q4 EBIT SEK -31 Million vs. Estimate SEK 5.5 Million
|Tobii says it's in talks to provide eye tracking for Sony's PlayStation VR2
|Tobii Jumps 12% on Sony VR Contract Opportunity
|Tobii Says in Talks for Sony PlayStation VR2 Contract
|TOBII AB: Tobii is in negotiation to be the eye tracking technology provider for the Sony PlayStation VR2
|TOBII AB
|3,240
|+1,25 %