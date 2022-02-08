- (PLX AI) - Inwido Q4 sales SEK 2,175 million vs. estimate SEK 2,011 million.
- • Q4 organic growth 19%
- • Q4 EBITA margin 12.1%
- • Q4 EPS SEK 3.72
Inwido Q4 EBITA SEK 262 Million vs. Estimate SEK 234 Million
