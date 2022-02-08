- (PLX AI) - DFDS Q4 revenue DKK 5,482 million vs. estimate DKK 4,819 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 309 million vs. estimate DKK 430 million
- • Q4 pretax profit DKK 259 million
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:21
|DFDS A/S: Q4 INTERIM AND FULL-YEAR 2021 REPORT
|08:04
|DFDS Guidance Below Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) - DFDS guides for adjusted EBITDA of DKK 3.9-4.4 billion in 2022 compared to consensus of DKK 4.38 billion. • Sees revenue growth of 23-27% and investments of DKK 2.3 billion• The two main...
|07:57
|DFDS Q4 Adjusted EBITDA DKK 915 Million vs. Estimate DKK 965 Million
(PLX AI) - DFDS Q4 revenue DKK 5,482 million vs. estimate DKK 4,819 million.• Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 309 million vs. estimate DKK 430 million• Q4 pretax profit DKK 259 million
|01.02.
|DFDS A/S: DFDS: RESTATED COMPARISON FIGURES FOR LOGISTICS BUSINESS UNITS
|INVESTOR NEWS No. 4 - 1 February 2022
Following the completion of the acquisition of HSF Logistics Group, and consolidation of the company from 14 September 2021, the Logistics Division was, as...
|31.01.
|DFDS A/S: DFDS: MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
