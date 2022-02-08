Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
01/02/2022
FR0010309096
24
35,20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
02/02/2022
FR0010309096
37
33,20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
03/02/2022
FR0010309096
40
34,40
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
04/02/2022
FR0010309096
25
34,40
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
126
34,20
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
01/02/2022 14:38:54
FR0010309096
35,20
EUR
24
XPAR
00294737462EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
02/02/2022 09:00:58
FR0010309096
33,20
EUR
24
XPAR
00294808713EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
02/02/2022 09:00:58
FR0010309096
33,20
EUR
13
XPAR
00294808714EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/02/2022 15:42:55
FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
40
XPAR
00295104228EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
04/02/2022 10:06:06
FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
24
XPAR
00295200174EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
04/02/2022 15:17:18
FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
1
XPAR
00295288299EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
