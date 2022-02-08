Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.02.2022
Vicinity Motor - Leak: Nun gibt es staatliche Förderungen!
08.02.2022 | 08:03
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of Investor Webinar and Issuance Update

PR Newswire

London, February 7

8 February 2022

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Notice of investor webinar and issuance update

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (the "Investment Manager") will be hosting a virtual update on Thursday 10th February at 10am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (the "Company").

The Investment Manager has highlighted that recent macroeconomic developments have led to a number of investment opportunities within the Company's universe which it perceives as offering attractive return and risk characteristics.

In light of the opportunity to deploy funds accretive in the market, the board will consider issuing shares at a reduced premium to NAV per share while the opportunity remains.

The Company has the ability to issue up to 29,147,702 ordinary shares as part of the outstanding issuance authority granted at the Annual General Meeting on 8 July 2021.

For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000
George Shiel
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
