TwentyFour Income Fund - Proposed Merger

8 February 2022

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Proposed Merger

The Boards of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF") and UK Mortgages Limited ("UKML") announce they have agreed the terms of a proposed merger of the two companies. The merger will be effected by way of a scheme of reconstruction of UKML, consisting of the winding-up of UKML, the transfer of UKML's assets to TFIF and the issue of new ordinary shares by TFIF to UKML's shareholders (the "Scheme").

It is expected that the Scheme will be completed by the end of the current financial quarter. UKML has granted TFIF exclusivity in relation to UKML's portfolio until the expected date of completion of the Scheme.

The UKML Board considers the Scheme to be in the best interest of UKML and its shareholders as a whole. Both Boards have consulted with certain major shareholders of the two companies, all of whom have been supportive. Shareholders of an aggregate circa.47% of UKML's shares have provided written support for the Scheme.

Both Boards believe that the Scheme has compelling strategic, operational and financial rationale, which includes the following.

Creating market leading listed credit fund Strengthened market position due to greater scale and combined asset management and securitisation expertise.

Expected enlarged group: circa.£720m NAV (1) , circa.7.2% gross mark-to-market yield (2) .

, circa.7.2% gross mark-to-market yield . 11 investment professionals at TwentyFour Asset Management LLP ("TwentyFour") focussed on the combined entity. Combining complementary portfolios with attractive characteristics TFIF's evolving strategy seeks the yield premium for lower liquidity, recognising that sourcing attractive risk-adjusted returns has become more challenging.

Merger provides access to UKML's stable income generating assets consistent with TFIF's approach and previously underwritten by TwentyFour.

Merger expected to diversify the sources of income for the combined entity. Enhanced return profile Combined earnings expected to be a strong underpin to annual dividend target of at least 6p per share (3) .

. Merger expected to be NAV accretive over medium term.

TFIF annualised total NAV return of 7.7% since launch. Access to high qualityoriginators Combined group better placed to capitalise on existing counterparty relationships across the asset-backed securities market

Consolidated focus on TwentyFour's future origination. Increased liquidity with a more diverse shareholder register Increased liquidity expected in the secondary market given greater scale and increased weighting in FTSE indices.

High quality and more diverse shareholder register with scope to appeal to a broader universe of potential investors. Synergies expected to create value for shareholders Cost efficiencies and economies of scale expected as a result of the merger.

Lower combined OCR and KID cost ratio expected over time.

Additionally, the Scheme is expected to have the following specific benefits for UKML shareholders:

Compelling value proposition Significant uplift in market value for UKML's portfolio, currently estimated at circa.15% (1), from the elimination of the current circa.8% discount to UKML's NAV at which UKML's shares are trading, and competitive acquisition value. Retain exposure to high quality assets as part of a broader and more diversified investment mandate Greater stability anticipated in earnings, dividend and capital performance as part of TFIF's broader investment policy with proven track record.

Maintain exposure to UKML's assets which are well positioned to offer an attractive risk/return profile, especially within the wider TFIF portfolio which principally provides floating rate exposure.

Continue to benefit from the securitisation expertise developed by TwentyFour over UKML's life. Enhanced scale, liquidity and discount control Part of a larger, more liquid, Premium listed investment company.

Benefit from TFIF's realisation opportunity in Q4-22 and three yearly thereafter. Attractive alternative to managed wind down If UKML is unable to narrow its discount in the short term, UKML will need to consider its options for the future. A sale of UKML's assets is likely to mean that UKML's would cease to have access to the high-quality assets in the UKML portfolio in the future.

The illiquid nature of the UKML assets means that any managed wind-down is likely to be a drawn-out process as accelerated portfolio sales may not maximise value. Improved costs Cost ratio of combined entity expected to be approximately 1% compared to UKML's standalone ratio of circa.3%(4) Transaction structured to defer potential tax liability The mechanics of the Scheme are designed with the intention of allowing certain UKML shareholders subject to UK tax to continue to receive investment returns without triggering an immediate liability to capital gains tax.

The terms of the Scheme can be summarised as follows:

TFIF will acquire the assets comprising a "Rollover Pool" of UKML, being its undertaking, cash and other assets remaining after such cash and other net current assets of UKML have been set aside in a "Liquidation Pool" of a value sufficient to meet outstanding current and future liabilities including contingent liabilities of UKML, UKML's costs of the Scheme and a retention to meet unknown and unascertained liabilities of UKML.

The consideration for the transfer of the Rollover Pool to TFIF will be satisfied through the issuance to UKML shareholders of new TFIF shares at a price representing a 1.25% premium to the NAV per TFIF share as at the calculation date for the Scheme.

The proposed acquisition value per UKML Share will be 84p per UKML Share, less UKML's costs in relation to the Scheme and the retention to meet unknown and ascertained liabilities, divided by the total number of UKML Shares in issue (excluding any shares held in treasury) as at the Calculation Date, subject to certain adjustments in accordance with the Scheme. Based on the most recent estimate of UKML's costs in relation to the proposed Scheme and the retention, the illustrative acquisition value per UKML Share is estimated at 83.32 pence per UKML Share.

The Scheme is an "all share" merger and there is no cash alternative. Overseas UKML Shareholders whom UKML, TFIF and the Liquidators of UKML have agreed are unable to lawfully receive TFIF shares will have the TFIF shares that they would otherwise be entitled to under the Scheme sold on their behalf by a market maker following completion of the Scheme.

Assuming the Scheme proceeds as expected, UKML does not intend to declare any further dividends on its shares. The new TFIF shares will be entitled to receive all dividends declared by TFIF with a record date subsequent to the Scheme calculation date.

TFIF and UKML have each agreed to bear their own costs in relation to the Scheme.

The Scheme is subject to a number of conditions, including UKML shareholder approval. It is intended that the Scheme will be completed by the current quarter end and further announcements regarding the Scheme and the necessary shareholder documentation will be made in due course.

Notes:

(1) These figures are provided for illustrative purposes only, on the basis that the calculation date of the Scheme had been 7 February 2022 and do not represent forecasts. The TFIF NAV, and therefore UKML shareholders' entitlements under the Scheme, may materially change up to the effective date. The illustrative uplift in market value for UKML shareholders is also based on closing share prices as at 7 February 2022.

(2) This figure is indicative and based on TwentyFour modelling.

(3) This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that this target will be met or that TFIF will make any distributions at all. This target return should not be taken as an indication of TFIF's expected or actual current or future results. TFIF's actual return will depend upon a number of factors, including but not limited to the size of its portfolio and the TFIF's total expense ratio. UKML Shareholders should decide for themselves whether or not the return is reasonable and achievable.

(4) Combined cost ratio indicative and based on TwentyFour modelling. UKML standalone cost ratio as published in UKML's key information document published in January 2021.

