After the deluge of announcements last year, 2022 will see the trickle of big batteries actually operating in Australia turn to a flood. According to Rystad Energy, the country's battery capacity is set to double before the year is out.From pv magazine Australia Australia's battery capacity is set to double this year, growing to 1.1 GW as many utility-scale storage projects become operational in the second half of 2022, data from Rystad Energy reported by AFR shows. Neoen currently dominates Australia's big battery landscape, with the 150MW/194MWh Hornsdale Power Reserve and now the 300MW/450MWh ...

