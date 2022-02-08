DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Polyus Finance Plc: Trading update for 4Q 2021 and full year 2021



08.02.2022

PressRelease 8 February 2022 PJSC Polyus Trading update for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021

FY 2021 Highlights Total gold output of 2,717 thousand ounces comes in line with FY 2021 production guidance of approximately 2.7 million ounces. However, doré volumes totalled 2,736 thousand ounces, down 2% year-on-year. The difference in total gold and doré gold output reflects the accumulation of unrefined gold to be further processed in 2022.

The decline was primarily attributable to operations at Olimpiada and driven by lower average grades in ore processed of 3.00 g/t, from 3.40 g/t in the previous year. This was partially offset by higher production volumes at Natalka and Verninskoye.

Volumes of rock moved increased to 351,690 thousand tonnes (136,430 km³), driven by intensified stripping activities across almost all hard-rock deposits.

Volumes of ore mined amounted to 67,321 thousand tonnes, down 5% on the previous year, reflecting lower volumes of ore mined at Olimpiada, Natalka and Verninskoye.

Volumes of ore processed increased 6% to 47,895 thousand tonnes, driven by throughput capacity expansion at Olimpiada, Verninskoye and Natalka.

Flotation concentrate output decreased 82% to approximately 15 thousand tonnes with volumes of gold contained in flotation concentrate amounting to 29.8 thousand ounces. This reflects lower mining and processing volumes of antimony-rich ore at Olimpiada over 2021 and improved efficiency of the BIO complex.

FY 2022 production guidance is reiterated at 2.8 million ounces of gold. 4Q 2021 Highlights Total gold output amounted to 684 thousand ounces, compared to 770 thousand ounces in the third quarter of 2021. This decline was primarily driven by a seasonal slowdown in production at Alluvials and Kuranakh and lower production volumes at Verninskoye due to scheduled maintenance.

Volumes of ore mined amounted to 16,828 thousand tonnes, remaining flat quarter-on-quarter.

Volumes of ore processed decreased by 7% quarter-on-quarter to 11,878 thousand tonnes, due to the seasonal slowdown of heap leaching operations at Kuranakh and scheduled maintenance works at Olimpiada and Verninskoye.

Recovery rate increased to 83.4%, compared to 83.0% in the previous quarter, driven by higher recoveries at Olimpiada. Consolidated operating results 4Q'21 3Q'21 Q-o-Q 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Y-o-Y 2021 2020 Y-o-Y Olimpiada 289.0 281.6 3% 269.9 242.4 268.0 8% 1,082.9 1,001.8 8% Blagodatnoye 112.0 108.5 3% 117.4 92.4 117.4 -5% 430.3 455.4 -6% Natalka 129.3 133.6 -3% 125.3 115.1 132.7 -3% 503.3 455.5 10% Verninskoye 66.8 83.0 -20% 77.6 64.8 67.4 -1% 292.2 273.4 7% Kuranakh 62.2 65.3 -5% 56.0 54.3 64.2 -3% 237.8 238.7 0% Alluvials 24.9 91.0 -73% 25.2 n/a 38.0 -34% 141.1 143.3 -2% Refined gold, koz 684.2 763.0 -10% 671.4 569.0 687.7 -1% 2,687.6 2,568.1 5% Flotation concentrate production, t 0 3,547 -100% 159 11,671 7,323 -100% 15,377 86,750 -82% Antimony in flotation concentrate, t 0 581 -100% 0 1,919 1,837 -100% 2,499 10,958 -77% Gold in flotation concentrate, koz 0 7.0 -100% 0.1 22.7 22.0 -100% 29.8 198.0 -85% Gold payable in concentrate, koz 0 5.4 -100% 0.0 17.4 17.2 -100% 22.8 153.6 -85% Total gold output, koz 684.2 770.0 -11% 671.5 591.7 709.7 -4% 2,717.4 2,766.1 -2% Rock moved, km³ 35,994 35,729 1% 33,120 31,587 30,741 17% 136,430 124,233 10% Stripping ratio, m³/t 1.7 1.7 0% 1.5 1.5 1.4 21% 1.6 1.4 14% Rock moved, kt 92,903 92,306 1% 85,191 81,290 78,706 18% 351,690 318,429 10% Stripping ratio, t/t 4.5 4.5 0% 4.0 3.9 3.5 29% 4.2 3.5 20% Ore mined, kt 16,828 16,827 0% 17,027 16,639 17,301 -3% 67,321 71,155 -5% Ore processed, kt 11,878 12,722 -7% 12,169 11,126 10,438 14% 47,895 45,113 6% Recovery rate, % 83.4% 83.0% 0.4ppts 82.6% 81.6% 83.9% -0.5ppts 82.7% 83.8% -1.1ppts Total doré & slime gold output, koz 664.1 764.2 -13% 693.4 614.7 660.7 1% 2,736.4 2,803.5 -2%

Pavel Grachev, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Polyus, commented: "In 2021, Polyus once again delivered on its production guidance, producing just over 2.7 million ounces of gold.

While temporarily lower head grades at our largest asset, Olimpiada, had a negative impact on gold output at the group level, this was partially offset by a stronger year-on-year performance at Natalka and Verninskoye. We made impressive progress on our growth projects in 2021. We completed the capacity expansion project at Verninskoye ahead of the initial schedule. Debottlenecking initiatives also drove annual ore processed volumes at Olimpiada and Natalka higher on a year-on-year basis, to 15.1 and 12.4 million tonnes, respectively. In terms of ESG, Polyus stepped up its decarbonization efforts by switching energy consumption of operating assets to renewable electricity. As the next step, we intend to present the market with our climate strategy in the coming months. Looking ahead, one of Polyus' key milestones for 2022 will be the release of the key highlights of the Bankable Feasibility Study for Sukhoi Log and Final Investment Decision on the project. We will also proceed with the execution of our large-scale brownfield projects - the construction of Mill-5 at Blagodatnoye and the throughput capacity expansion at Kuranakh - along with further activities to enhance the performance of our existing operations. We expect the Company's total gold production to increase in 2022, primarily driven by a head grade improvement at Olimpiada. We reiterate our full-year production guidance at approximately 2.8 million ounces of gold." ESG UPDATE Highlights Lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) [1] - 0.18; Fatality rate - 0.01

Automotive accident rate (AARk) - 0.17

COVID-19: operation of production assets proceeded without interruption. Thorough protocols remain in place

No environmental incidents during 2021. COVID response update Vaccination and revaccination program for employees and contractors continues at all Polyus production sites. Employee immunity levels reached 88.4% at year-end.

Preventive measures remain at all operations and offices, including enhanced medical screening, social distancing, provision of personal protective equipment and regular disinfection of all communal areas.

All shift employees and contractors are subjected to obligatory testing for COVID-19 and quarantine in observation facilities prior to transfer to Polyus' sites.

Polyus spent $94 million on COVID-19 prevention measures in 2021, which includes test kits, personal protection equipment, medicine, increased salaries to staff on extended shifts, as well as donations to local hospitals of medical equipment and medicine, renovation of the buildings. Environment and climate change As a part of the process of developing the Climate Strategy, we have finalised the climate risk assessment and are implementing the results into our climate change approach.

The Russian environmental regulator Rosprirodnadzor conducted two unscheduled audits at Polyus assets in Yakutia and the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Polyus Stroi (Kransoyarsk) has also undergone a desktop audit and obtained an expanded license for I-IV class waste hazard handling.

A self-assessment of systems and practices related to implementation of expected ICMM performance has been finalized. Health & safety Polyus' HSE risk management standard and HSE internal audits standard were updated. Local communities Polyus supported the publication of the ICMM's Russian guidance on handling and resolving local-level community concerns and grievances. Employees Launch of a corporate training program for students: master classes with Company experts and internships.

Driver training pilot project completed at Kuranakh.

Volunteer projects: grant competition for the best volunteer project, Donor Day, creative competition for the children of employees. ESG ratings and indices Polyus' current ESG ratings: o S&P Global CSA - 57

o CDP - Climate Change: D; Water Security: C

o Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating - 25.1

o MSCI ESG - A

o FTSE Russell - 3.6

o Vigeo Eiris - 54 Olimpiada 4Q 2021 Highlights Volumes of ore processed amounted to 3,736 thousand tonnes.

Recovery rate stood at 85.1%.

Total gold output was 289 thousand ounces. FY 2021 Highlights Volumes of ore processed reached 15,061 thousand tonnes.

Recovery rate amounted to 84.0%.

Total gold output was 1,113 thousand ounces. Gold output Doré gold output stood at 268 thousand ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 8% quarter-on-quarter, driven by both lower grades in ore processed and lower processing volumes. The latter was attributable to scheduled maintenance works at Mill 1 and Mill 2. On a year-on-year basis, both doré gold output and total gold output decreased by 9% and 7% respectively, driven by lower grades in ore processed. Mining works Volumes of rock moved amounted to 38,729 thousand tonnes (14,315 km³), up 4% on the third quarter of 2021. In line with mining plan, Polyus increased the volumes of ore mined at Vostochny and Zapadny pit to 3,610 thousand tonnes, up two-fold from the previous quarter. The average grades in ore mined decreased to 2.36 g/t, down from 2.43 g/t in the previous quarter. Over the course of 2021, Polyus intensified stripping activities catching up the respective shortage in volumes accumulated in the previous year. Rock moved volumes increased to 135,927 thousand tonnes (50,245 km³), up 14%, while stripping volumes rose by 21% to 124,136 (45,973 km³). At the same time, volumes of ore mined declined to 11,791 kt, down 28% year-on-year. The average grade in ore mined decreased to 2.80 g/t, down from 3.18 g/t in the previous year, as Polyus proceeded with scheduled mining activities in a lower-grade pit area. Ore processing Volumes of ore processed totalled 3,736 thousand tonnes, down 7% compared to the previous quarter. This decline reflects scheduled maintenance works at Mill 1 and Mill 2. In 2021, volumes of ore processed reached 15.0 million tonnes, up 7% year-on-year. This was driven by the improved performance of SAG-mill at Mill No. 3, following its replacement in the end of 2020. Polyus proceeded with a number of initiatives aimed at stabilising of current processing parameters at 15.0 million tonnes per annum. Alongside increasing throughput, over the course of 2021 Polyus has improved the efficiency of the BIO complex, as a result of the modernization of the BIO-2 and BIO-3 units and the ongoing calibration of the flowsheet at BIO complex. In 2021, Polyus primarily processed stockpiled material due to the decline in volumes of ore mined. This resulted in average grades in ore processed decreasing to 3.00 g/t, which also negatively impacted the recovery rate, which reduced to 84.0%. Mining works and ore processing 4Q'21 3Q'21 Q-o-Q 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Y-o-Y 2021 2020 Y-o-Y Rock moved, km³ 14,315 13,713 4% 11,368 10,849 11,073 29% 50,245 43,890 14% incl. stripping, km³ 13,007 13,060 0% 10,249 9,657 9,711 34% 45,973 37,994 21% Stripping ratio, m³/t 3.6 7.3 -51% 3.3 2.9 2.6 38% 3.9 2.3 70% Rock moved, kt 38,729 37,062 4% 30,764 29,372 29,979 29% 135,927 118,857 14% incl. stripping, kt 35,119 35,263 0% 27,672 26,082 26,220 34% 124,136 102,584 21% Stripping ratio, t/t 9.7 19.6 -51% 8.9 7.9 7.0 39% 10.5 6.3 67% Ore mined, kt 3,610 1,799 101% 3,092 3,290 3,759 -4% 11,791 16,273 -28% Average grade in ore mined, g/t 2.36 2.43 -3% 3.24 3.08 2.94 -20% 2.80 3.18 -12% Ore processed, kt 3,736 4,009 -7% 3,648 3,668 3,249 15% 15,061 14,048 7% Average grade in ore processed, g/t 2.93 3.03 -3% 3.03 3.02 3.34 -12% 3.00 3.40 -12% Recovery, % 85.1% 84.6% 0.5ppts 83.8% 82.5% 84.9% 0.2ppts 84.0% 85.4% -1.4ppts Doré gold, koz 268.5 293.0 -8% 279.5 271.8 281.4 -5% 1,112.8 1,229.3 -9% Refined gold output, koz 289.0 281.6 3% 269.9 242.4 268.0 8% 1,082.8 1,001.8 8% Flotation concentrate production, t 0 3,547 -100% 159 11,671 7,323 -100% 15,377 86,750 -82% Antimony in flotation concentrate, t 0 581 -100% 0 1,919 1,837 -100% 2,499 10,958 -77% Gold contained in concentrate, koz 0.0 7.0 -100% 0.1 22.7 22.0 -100% 29.8 198.0 -85% Total gold output, koz 289.0 288.6 0% 270.0 265.1 290.0 0% 1,112.7 1,199.8 -7% Blagodatnoye 4Q 2021 Highlights Volumes of ore processed increased 7% compared to the previous quarter.

Recovery rate stood at 86.9%.

Doré gold output rose to 113 thousand ounces. FY 2021 Highlights Volumes of ore processed increased to 9,017 thousand tonnes.

Average grade in ore processed amounted to 1.75 g/t.

Doré gold output totalled 439 thousand ounces. Gold output Doré gold output in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to 113 thousand ounces, up 3% compared to the previous quarter. Refined gold output amounted to 112 thousand ounces, compared to 108 thousand ounces in the previous reporting period. On a year-on-year basis, doré gold output and refined gold output decreased by 4% and 6%, respectively. This decline was driven by lower average grade in ore processed (1.75 g/t in 2021, compared to 1.82 g/t in 2020) and lower recovery rate, which was negatively affected by volatility in ore hardness over the course of 2021. Mining works Volumes of rock moved declined by 3% to 20,337 thousand tonnes (7,304 km³) compared to the previous quarter. Volumes of ore mined decreased 12% to 4,773 thousand tonnes, compared to 5,452 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2021, while average grade in ore mined decreased to 1.32 g/t. Polyus reduced ore mining activities at the second stage of the pit and shifted to lower-grade areas of the third stage, which partially offset the decline in ore mined from the second stage. In 2021, volumes of ore mined rose to 19,061 thousand tonnes, up 14% from the prior year, while the average grades in ore mined rose to 1.35 g/t. Ore processing The average grades in ore processed decreased to 1.75 g/t, from 1.81 g/t in the third quarter of 2021, following decline in average grades in ore mined. Volumes of ore processed increased by 7% to 2,348 thousand tonnes as scheduled maintenance works had been carried out at Mill No. 4 during previous reporting period. Recovery rate slightly decreased to 86.9%, compared to 87.2% in the third quarter of 2021. In 2021, volumes of ore processed amounted to 9,017 thousand tonnes, up 3% year-on-year. Mill 5 In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company signed a procurement agreement with FLSmidth for technological equipment for the construction of the Mill and in-pit crushing and conveying (IPCC) system. Esta Construction, the major contractor for the Mill 5 construction project, proceeded with the foundation works of the hydromet and comminution circuits during the period, as well as the construction of infrastructure facilities on site. In addition, the contracting procedures for key processing equipment have almost been finalised with most of the key suppliers selected and long-lead equipment contracted. Mining works and ore processing 4Q'21 3Q'21 Q-o-Q 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Y-o-Y 2021 2020 Y-o-Y Rock moved, km³ 7,304 7,550 -3% 7,180 6,085 5,914 24% 28,119 23,519 20% incl. stripping, km³ 5,599 5,602 0% 5,608 4,502 4,344 29% 21,311 17,554 21% Stripping ratio, m³/t 1.2 1.0 20% 1.3 1.0 1.0 20% 1.1 1.1 0% Total rock moved, kt 20,337 21,028 -3% 19,992 16,949 16,473 23% 78,306 65,503 20% including stripping, kt 15,565 15,576 0% 15,590 12,515 12,079 29% 59,245 48,802 21% Stripping ratio, t/t 3.3 2.9 14% 3.5 2.8 2.7 22% 3.1 2.9 7% Ore mined, kt 4,773 5,452 -12% 4,402 4,434 4,394 9% 19,061 16,701 14% Average grade in ore mined, g/t 1.32 1.42 -7% 1.48 1.19 1.30 2% 1.35 1.29 5% Ore processed, kt 2,348 2,194 7% 2,283 2,192 2,010 17% 9,017 8,788 3% Average grade in ore processed, g/t 1.75 1.81 -3% 1.80 1.65 1.91 -8% 1.75 1.82 -4% Recovery, % 86.9% 87.2% -0.3ppts 87.0% 86.2% 88.7% -1.8ppts 86.8% 88.4% -1.6ppts Doré gold, koz 113.2 109.5 3% 115.8 100.4 109.6 3% 438.9 457.3 -4% Refined gold output, koz 112.0 108.5 3% 117.4 92.4 117.4 -5% 430.3 455.4 -6% Natalka 4Q 2021 Highlights Volumes of ore mined decreased by 9% compared to the previous quarter.

Volumes of ore processed amounted to 3,190 thousand tonnes.

Doré gold output totalled 131 thousand ounces. FY 2021 Highlights Volumes of ore processed increased to 12,387 thousand tonnes.

Grades in ore processed rose to 1.77 g/t.

Doré gold output totalled 513 thousand ounces, up 13% on a year-on-year basis. Gold output Doré gold output in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to 131 thousand ounces, remaining almost flat on the previous quarter. Refined gold output amounted to 129 thousand ounces, compared to 134 thousand ounces in the previous reporting period. On a year-on-year basis, doré gold output and refined gold output rose by 13% and 10%, respectively. This increase was driven by higher average grade in ore processed (1.77 g/t in 2021, compared to 1.72 g/t in 2020) and higher volumes of ore processed. Mining works In the fourth quarter of 2021, Polyus intensified stripping activities, increasing volumes to 12,214 thousand tonnes (4,735 km³), while volumes of ore mined decreased to 5,537 thousand tonnes, a 9% decline from the third quarter. In 2021, volumes of ore mined decreased to 23,232 thousand tonnes, down 5% compared to the previous year in line with the mining plan. Polyus intensified mining activities in higher-grade area of the pit in 2021, with the average grades in ore mined increasing to 1.35 g/t (1.27 g/t in 2020). Ore processing Volumes of ore processed amounted to 3,190 thousand tonnes, remaining broadly flat on the previous quarter. In 2021, volumes of ore processed increased to 12,387 thousand tonnes, up 8% year-on-year. The mill has reached its target hourly throughput rate of 1,550 t/h and is currently running at an annualized capacity of 12.5 million tonnes per annum. This reflects operational debottlenecking initiatives, including replacement of the four SAG and ball mill motors with upgraded sleeve bearings in December 2020, installation of turbo-elevators and adjustment of screens and the discharge grates at the SAG mill over the course of 2021. In 2021, the average grades in ore processed increased to 1.77 g/t, compared to 1.72 g/t in 2020, reflecting the increase in the average grades in ore mined during the reporting year. Recovery rate amounted to 72.7% and 72.0% in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2021, respectively, remaining broadly flat on the preceding reporting periods. Mining works and ore processing 4Q'21 3Q'21 Q-o-Q 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Y-o-Y 2021 2020 Y-o-Y Rock moved, km³ 6,885 6,801 1% 6,825 7,222 6,938 -1% 27,733 28,638 -3% incl. stripping, km³ 4,735 4,445 7% 4,556 4,986 4,391 8% 18,722 19,093 -2% Stripping ratio, m³/t 0.9 0.7 29% 0.8 0.9 0.7 29% 0.8 0.8 0% Total rock moved, kt 17,751 17,547 1% 17,583 18,674 17,841 -1% 71,555 73,537 -3% including stripping, kt 12,214 11,468 7% 11,735 12,906 11,229 9% 48,323 49,006 -1% Stripping ratio, t/t 2.2 1.9 16% 2.0 2.2 1.7 29% 2.1 2.0 5% Ore mined, kt 5,537 6,079 -9% 5,848 5,768 6,612 -16% 23,232 24,531 -5% Average grade in ore mined, g/t 1.33 1.36 -2% 1.37 1.35 1.27 5% 1.35 1.27 6% Ore processed, kt 3,190 3,197 0% 3,003 2,997 2,812 13% 12,387 11,437 8% Average grade in ore processed, g/t 1.73 1.75 -1% 1.76 1.83 1.77 -2% 1.77 1.72 3% Recovery, % 72.7% 72.6% 0.1ppts 71.8% 71.1% 73.0% -0.3ppts 72.0% 71.9% 0.1ppts Doré gold, koz 130.7 130.1 0% 125.3 126.8 111.7 17% 512.9 455.8 13% Refined gold output, koz 129.3 133.6 -3% 125.3 115.1 132.7 -3% 503.3 455.5 10% Verninskoye 4Q 2021 Highlights Volumes of ore processed amounted to 925 thousand tonnes.

Doré output totalled 76 thousand ounces. FY 2021 Highlights Volumes of ore mined decreased to 4,782 thousand tonnes.

Volumes of ore processed rose to 3,608 thousand tonnes.

Doré gold output totalled 295 thousand ounces. Gold output Doré gold output stood at 76 thousand ounces, down 4% quarter-on-quarter. Refined gold output amounted to 67 thousand ounces, compared to 83 thousand ounces in the third quarter of 2021. Year-on-year, both doré gold output and refined gold output grew by 7% due to an increase in processing volumes. Mining works Volumes of rock moved declined by 14% compared to the previous quarter, to 7,410 thousand tonnes (2,744 km³). In line with the mining plan, volumes of ore mined decreased by 32% compared to the previous quarter, to 724 thousand tonnes. The average grades in ore mined increased to 2.40 g/t during the reporting period, from 1.91 g/t in the third quarter of 2021. In 2021, Polyus intensified stripping activities, while volumes of ore mined decreased by 15%, to 4,782 thousand tonnes. The average grades in ore mined increased to 2.22 g/t, up from 2.19 g/t as Polyus proceeded with mining activities in a higher-grade pit area. Ore processing Volumes of ore processed amounted to 925 thousand tonnes, down 4% on the previous quarter, reflecting the completion of scheduled maintenance works at the Verninskoye mill in October 2021. In 2021, volumes of ore processed reached 3.6 million tonnes, up 10% compared to the previous year, exceeding the target capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per annum of the Verninskoye mill expansion project, which was completed in the first half of 2021. Mining works and ore processing 4Q'21 3Q'21 Q-o-Q 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Y-o-Y 2021 2020 Y-o-Y Rock moved, km³ 2,744 3,193 -14% 3,222 3,090 2,539 8% 12,249 11,076 11% incl. stripping, km³ 2,476 2,797 -11% 2,624 2,581 2,146 15% 10,478 8,986 17% Stripping ratio, m³/t 3.4 2.6 31% 1.6 1.9 2.0 70% 2.2 1.6 38% Total rock moved, kt 7,410 8,621 -14% 8,699 8,343 6,854 8% 33,073 29,903 11% including stripping, kt 6,686 7,551 -11% 7,085 6,969 5,795 15% 28,291 24,261 17% Stripping ratio, t/t 9.2 7.1 30% 4.4 5.1 5.5 68% 5.9 4.3 37% Ore mined, kt 724 1,070 -32% 1,614 1,374 1,059 -32% 4,782 5,642 -15% Average grade in ore mined, g/t 2.40 1.91 26% 2.24 2.33 2.42 -1% 2.22 2.19 1% Ore processed, kt 925 963 -4% 954 766 876 6% 3,608 3,277 10% Average grade in ore processed, g/t 2.81 2.81 0% 2.82 2.82 2.90 -3% 2.82 2.91 -3% Recovery, % 90.0% 90.0% 0.0ppts 90.0% 90.0% 89.6% 0.4ppts 90.0% 89.6% 0.4ppts Doré gold , koz 75.6 78.8 -4% 77.7 62.5 73.2 3% 294.6 274.8 7% Refined gold output, koz 66.8 83.0 -20% 77.6 64.8 67.4 -1% 292.2 273.4 7% Kuranakh 4Q 2021 Highlights Seasonal suspension of heap leaching operations.

Doré gold output was 58 thousand ounces. FY 2021 Highlights Volumes of ore processed at the Kuranakh mill rose to 6,034 thousand tonnes.

Doré gold output totalled 236 thousand ounces. Gold output Doré gold output in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to 58 thousand ounces, an 11% decline on the third quarter of 2021, driven by the seasonal suspension of activities at heap leaching facilities. Refined gold output amounted to 62 thousand ounces, down 5% on the previous quarter. In 2021, doré gold output decreased by 3%, while refined gold output remained flat. Mining works Volumes of ore mined declined 10% compared to the previous quarter, to 2,184 thousand tonnes, as Polyus downscaled mining activities in low-grade areas due to the seasonal slowdown of heap leaching operations. This resulted in higher grades in ore mined (1.08 g/t in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.96 g/t in the third quarter of 2021). During the reporting period, Polyus upgraded its mining fleet, delivering six 90-tonne trucks, two 55-tonne trucks and one excavator to the site. Ore processing Volumes of ore processed at the Kuranakh mill amounted to 1,541 thousand tonnes, up 5% compared to the previous quarter. Throughput capacity at the Kuranakh mill amounted to 6.0 million tonnes in 2021. The Company is progressing with the project to expand throughput capacity at the Kuranakh mill to 7.5 million tonnes per annum. Polyus commenced early construction works (earthworks, dismantling works, enhancement of existing foundations for sorption columns) and signed contracts for most of long-lead key technological equipment and progressed with detailed design documentation. Heap leaching In 2021, Polyus processed 1,788 thousand tonnes of ore at Kuranakh heap leaching facilities, with average grades of 0.68 g/t. Doré gold output amounted to 29 thousand ounces. Due to the seasonality of heap leaching operations, leaching activities have been temporarily suspended until Spring 2022. During the reporting period, Polyus commissioned the conveyor equipment and the second heap leaching pad. Mining works and ore processing 4Q'21 3Q'21 Q-o-Q 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Y-o-Y 2021 2020 Y-o-Y Rock moved, km³ 4,746 4,472 6% 4,525 4,341 4,277 11% 18,084 17,110 6% incl. stripping, km³ 3,522 3,052 15% 3,314 3,340 3,449 2% 13,228 12,500 6% Stripping ratio, m³/t 1.6 1.3 23% 1.6 1.9 2.3 -30% 1.6 1.6 0% Total rock moved, kt 8,676 8,048 8% 8,153 7,952 7,559 15% 32,829 30,629 7% including stripping, kt 6,492 5,621 15% 6,082 6,179 6,082 7% 24,374 22,621 8% Stripping ratio, t/t 3.0 2.3 30% 2.9 3.5 4.1 -27% 2.9 2.8 4% Ore mined, kt 2,184 2,427 -10% 2,071 1,773 1,477 48% 8,455 8,008 6% Average grade in ore mined, g/t 1.08 0.96 13% 1.06 1.21 1.23 -12% 1.07 1.10 -3% Total ore processed, kt 1,679 2,359 -29% 2,280 1,504 1,491 13% 7,822 7,563 3% Mill Ore processed, kt 1,541 1,466 5% 1,523 1,504 1,491 3% 6,034 5,983 1% Average grade in ore processed, g/t 1.20 1.17 3% 1.22 1.25 1.25 -4% 1.21 1.25 -3% Recovery, % 88.4% 88.4% 0.0ppts 88.8% 88.9% 89.0% -0.6ppts 88.7% 89.0% -0.3ppts Doré gold, koz 52.1 49.4 5% 52.6 53.2 53.8 -3% 207.3 214.9 -4% Heap-leach Ore processed, kt 138 893 -85% 757 - - n.a 1,788 1,580 13% Average grade in ore processed, g/t 0.75 0.67 12% 0.67 - - n.a 0.68 0.71 -4% Recovery, % 72.3% 72.3% 0.0ppts 72.3% - - n.a 72.3% 72.3% 0.0ppts Doré gold, koz 6.3 16.3 -61% 6.2 - 7.4 -15% 28.8 28.1 2% Total doré gold, koz 58.4 65.7 -11% 58.8 53.2 61.2 -5% 236.1 243.0 -3% Refined gold output, koz 62.2 65.3 -5% 56.0 54.3 64.2 -3% 237.8 238.7 0% Alluvials 4Q 2021 Highlights Gold in slime production amounted to 18 thousand ounces.

Refined gold output totalled 25 thousand ounces. FY 2021 Highlights Refined gold output amounted to 141 thousand ounces. In the fourth quarter of 2021, due to the seasonality of placer operations, production of gold in slime declined to 18 thousand ounces. Sands washing 4Q'21 3Q'21 Q-o-Q 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Y-o-Y 2021 2020 Y-o-Y Sands washed, 000 m³ 1,220 5,971 -80% 2,425 - 1,599 -24% 9,616 9,629 0% Average grade, g/m³ 0.45 0.45 0% 0.47 - 0.46 -2% 0.46 0.46 0% Gold in slime, koz 17.7 87.1 -80% 36.3 - 23.6 -25% 141.1 143.3 -2% Refined gold output, koz 24.9 91.0 -73% 25.2 - 38.0 -34% 141.1 143.3 -2% Sukhoi Log 4Q 2021 and FY 2021 Highlights Polyus is proceeding with the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS). Bankable Feasibility Study developments The Company finalised open pit geotechnical parameters, defined the parameters of the main technological equipment of the processing plant, and is currently in the final stages of mine planning as well as the general layout, infrastructure, processing plant and tailings storage facility design as part of the BFS. In the reporting period, the Company also progressed with comprehensive engineering studies required for the BFS and the project design documentation. Additional drilling activity at Sukhoi Log Polyus has completed its deep-level and flank exploration drilling campaign and is currently proceeding with studies. Other activities In the reporting period, the Company completed engineering studies and started the construction project for the Vitim substation and 220 kV gridline, which are within Polyus' project scope under the agreement with the Federal Grid Company for the technical connection of Sukhoi Log to the existing power grid. Polyus has also completed detailed instrumental survey of bridges and roads on the Taksimo - Sukhoi Log route, the results are currently under review. This exercise is required for the construction and operations of Sukhoi Log external infrastructure. In 2021, Polyus completed the feasibility study on airport infrastructure improvement and the project design documentation of the runway reconstruction. In addition, Polyus has launched the project design documentation stage for warehousing storage capacity expansion at Taksimo Yard, which is expected to be completed in 2022. FINANCIAL UPDATE Gold sales

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sold a total of 712 thousand ounces of gold, an 8% decrease on the previous quarter. Total gold sales include 29 thousand ounces of gold contained in concentrate from Olimpiada.

Estimated gold sales totalled approximately $1,274 million, compared to $1,383 million in the previous quarter and $1,503 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In 2021, the Company sold a total of 2,736 thousand ounces of gold, down 3% from the prior year. Total gold sales include 49 thousand ounces of gold contained in concentrate from Olimpiada.

Estimated gold sales in 2021 totalled approximately $4,904 million, compared to $4,956 million in 2020. The average realised gold price amounted to $1,802/oz in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1,798/oz for the FY 2021.

Debt management

The Company's gross debt decreased to $3,540 million, compared to $3,625 million as at the end of the third quarter of 2021. During the reporting period, the Company repaid $150 million of bank loans, while the average interest rate decreased to 4.3% compared to 4.7% in the third quarter due to proactive debt management initiatives.

As at 31 December 2021, the Company's estimated cash position decreased to $1,343 million (30 September 2021: $1,675 million), while its estimated net debt position increased, compared to the previous quarter and amounted to $2,197 million (30 September 2021: $1,950 million). Among other factors, the change in cash position reflects a dividend payout for the first half of 2021 in amount of $507 million.

Eurobonds

In October 2021, the Company completed a Eurobond offering ($700 million Eurobonds due to 2028 with a 3.25% coupon rate) and announced the results of the tender offer of its outstanding notes. As a result of the tender offer, Polyus bought back all of the tendered 2023 notes and most of 2024 notes and increased the final tender volume from initial target of c. $550 million to $650 million (including c. $605 million in principal amount).

Buyback programme

On the 31st of January 2022, Polyus launched an open-market buyback with maximum amount of $200 million, but not more than 1.4% of share capital, to be executed over the course of the next 6 months. As of 8th of February, the Company has not bought back any shares from an open-market. 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Debt maturities [2], $ mln 500 341 1,909 44 - - 700 Eurobonds Bank loans Finance lease Local rouble bonds 52% 37% 2% 9% 4Q'21 3Q'21 Q-o-Q 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Y-o-Y 2021 2020 Y-o-Y Refined gold sold, koz 683 765 -11% 670 569 688 -1% 2,687 2,569 5% Gold contained in concentrate, koz 29 11 n.a 9 - 141 -79% 49 248 -80% Gold payable in concentrate, koz 23 9 n.a 8 - 116 -80% 40 200 -80% Total gold sales, koz 712 776 -8% 679 569 829 -14% 2,736 2,817 -3% Gold sales, $ mln 1,274 1,383 -8% 1,230 1,017 1,503 -15% 4,904 4,956 -1% Weighted-average refined gold selling price, $/oz 1,802 1,787 1% 1,815 1,788 1,872 -4% 1,798 1,786 1% Average LBMA price, $/oz 1,795 1,790 0% 1,816 1,794 1,874 -4% 1,798 1,769 2% Gross debt (incl. derivatives), $ mln 3,540 3,625 -2% 3,899 3,874 3,909 -9% 3,540 3,909 -9% Net debt (incl. derivatives), $ mln 2,197 1,950 13% 2,366 2,074 2,464 -11% 2,197 2,464 -11%

Forward looking statements This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus Group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus Group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus Group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus Company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.

[1] Based on a 200,000 work hours' factor.

[2] Net of non-cash IFRS adjustments

