DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PressRelease 8 February 2022
PJSC Polyus
Trading update for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021
4Q 2021 Highlights
Consolidated operating results
"In 2021, Polyus once again delivered on its production guidance, producing just over 2.7 million ounces of gold.
We made impressive progress on our growth projects in 2021. We completed the capacity expansion project at Verninskoye ahead of the initial schedule. Debottlenecking initiatives also drove annual ore processed volumes at Olimpiada and Natalka higher on a year-on-year basis, to 15.1 and 12.4 million tonnes, respectively.
In terms of ESG, Polyus stepped up its decarbonization efforts by switching energy consumption of operating assets to renewable electricity. As the next step, we intend to present the market with our climate strategy in the coming months.
Looking ahead, one of Polyus' key milestones for 2022 will be the release of the key highlights of the Bankable Feasibility Study for Sukhoi Log and Final Investment Decision on the project. We will also proceed with the execution of our large-scale brownfield projects - the construction of Mill-5 at Blagodatnoye and the throughput capacity expansion at Kuranakh - along with further activities to enhance the performance of our existing operations.
We expect the Company's total gold production to increase in 2022, primarily driven by a head grade improvement at Olimpiada. We reiterate our full-year production guidance at approximately 2.8 million ounces of gold."
ESG UPDATE
Highlights
COVID response update
Environment and climate change
Health & safety
Local communities
Employees
ESG ratings and indices
o S&P Global CSA - 57
Olimpiada
4Q 2021 Highlights
FY 2021 Highlights
Gold output
Doré gold output stood at 268 thousand ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 8% quarter-on-quarter, driven by both lower grades in ore processed and lower processing volumes. The latter was attributable to scheduled maintenance works at Mill 1 and Mill 2. On a year-on-year basis, both doré gold output and total gold output decreased by 9% and 7% respectively, driven by lower grades in ore processed.
Mining works
Volumes of rock moved amounted to 38,729 thousand tonnes (14,315 km³), up 4% on the third quarter of 2021.
In line with mining plan, Polyus increased the volumes of ore mined at Vostochny and Zapadny pit to 3,610 thousand tonnes, up two-fold from the previous quarter. The average grades in ore mined decreased to 2.36 g/t, down from 2.43 g/t in the previous quarter.
Over the course of 2021, Polyus intensified stripping activities catching up the respective shortage in volumes accumulated in the previous year. Rock moved volumes increased to 135,927 thousand tonnes (50,245 km³), up 14%, while stripping volumes rose by 21% to 124,136 (45,973 km³). At the same time, volumes of ore mined declined to 11,791 kt, down 28% year-on-year. The average grade in ore mined decreased to 2.80 g/t, down from 3.18 g/t in the previous year, as Polyus proceeded with scheduled mining activities in a lower-grade pit area.
Ore processing
Volumes of ore processed totalled 3,736 thousand tonnes, down 7% compared to the previous quarter. This decline reflects scheduled maintenance works at Mill 1 and Mill 2.
In 2021, volumes of ore processed reached 15.0 million tonnes, up 7% year-on-year. This was driven by the improved performance of SAG-mill at Mill No. 3, following its replacement in the end of 2020. Polyus proceeded with a number of initiatives aimed at stabilising of current processing parameters at 15.0 million tonnes per annum. Alongside increasing throughput, over the course of 2021 Polyus has improved the efficiency of the BIO complex, as a result of the modernization of the BIO-2 and BIO-3 units and the ongoing calibration of the flowsheet at BIO complex.
In 2021, Polyus primarily processed stockpiled material due to the decline in volumes of ore mined. This resulted in average grades in ore processed decreasing to 3.00 g/t, which also negatively impacted the recovery rate, which reduced to 84.0%.
Mining works and ore processing
Blagodatnoye
4Q 2021 Highlights
FY 2021 Highlights
Gold output
Doré gold output in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to 113 thousand ounces, up 3% compared to the previous quarter. Refined gold output amounted to 112 thousand ounces, compared to 108 thousand ounces in the previous reporting period. On a year-on-year basis, doré gold output and refined gold output decreased by 4% and 6%, respectively. This decline was driven by lower average grade in ore processed (1.75 g/t in 2021, compared to 1.82 g/t in 2020) and lower recovery rate, which was negatively affected by volatility in ore hardness over the course of 2021.
Mining works
Volumes of rock moved declined by 3% to 20,337 thousand tonnes (7,304 km³) compared to the previous quarter. Volumes of ore mined decreased 12% to 4,773 thousand tonnes, compared to 5,452 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2021, while average grade in ore mined decreased to 1.32 g/t. Polyus reduced ore mining activities at the second stage of the pit and shifted to lower-grade areas of the third stage, which partially offset the decline in ore mined from the second stage.
In 2021, volumes of ore mined rose to 19,061 thousand tonnes, up 14% from the prior year, while the average grades in ore mined rose to 1.35 g/t.
Ore processing
The average grades in ore processed decreased to 1.75 g/t, from 1.81 g/t in the third quarter of 2021, following decline in average grades in ore mined. Volumes of ore processed increased by 7% to 2,348 thousand tonnes as scheduled maintenance works had been carried out at Mill No. 4 during previous reporting period. Recovery rate slightly decreased to 86.9%, compared to 87.2% in the third quarter of 2021. In 2021, volumes of ore processed amounted to 9,017 thousand tonnes, up 3% year-on-year.
Mill 5
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company signed a procurement agreement with FLSmidth for technological equipment for the construction of the Mill and in-pit crushing and conveying (IPCC) system. Esta Construction, the major contractor for the Mill 5 construction project, proceeded with the foundation works of the hydromet and comminution circuits during the period, as well as the construction of infrastructure facilities on site. In addition, the contracting procedures for key processing equipment have almost been finalised with most of the key suppliers selected and long-lead equipment contracted.
Mining works and ore processing
Natalka
4Q 2021 Highlights
FY 2021 Highlights
Gold output
Doré gold output in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to 131 thousand ounces, remaining almost flat on the previous quarter. Refined gold output amounted to 129 thousand ounces, compared to 134 thousand ounces in the previous reporting period. On a year-on-year basis, doré gold output and refined gold output rose by 13% and 10%, respectively. This increase was driven by higher average grade in ore processed (1.77 g/t in 2021, compared to 1.72 g/t in 2020) and higher volumes of ore processed.
Mining works
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Polyus intensified stripping activities, increasing volumes to 12,214 thousand tonnes (4,735 km³), while volumes of ore mined decreased to 5,537 thousand tonnes, a 9% decline from the third quarter. In 2021, volumes of ore mined decreased to 23,232 thousand tonnes, down 5% compared to the previous year in line with the mining plan. Polyus intensified mining activities in higher-grade area of the pit in 2021, with the average grades in ore mined increasing to 1.35 g/t (1.27 g/t in 2020).
Ore processing
Volumes of ore processed amounted to 3,190 thousand tonnes, remaining broadly flat on the previous quarter. In 2021, volumes of ore processed increased to 12,387 thousand tonnes, up 8% year-on-year. The mill has reached its target hourly throughput rate of 1,550 t/h and is currently running at an annualized capacity of 12.5 million tonnes per annum. This reflects operational debottlenecking initiatives, including replacement of the four SAG and ball mill motors with upgraded sleeve bearings in December 2020, installation of turbo-elevators and adjustment of screens and the discharge grates at the SAG mill over the course of 2021.
In 2021, the average grades in ore processed increased to 1.77 g/t, compared to 1.72 g/t in 2020, reflecting the increase in the average grades in ore mined during the reporting year.
Recovery rate amounted to 72.7% and 72.0% in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2021, respectively, remaining broadly flat on the preceding reporting periods.
Mining works and ore processing
Verninskoye
4Q 2021 Highlights
FY 2021 Highlights
Gold output
Doré gold output stood at 76 thousand ounces, down 4% quarter-on-quarter. Refined gold output amounted to 67 thousand ounces, compared to 83 thousand ounces in the third quarter of 2021. Year-on-year, both doré gold output and refined gold output grew by 7% due to an increase in processing volumes.
Mining works
Volumes of rock moved declined by 14% compared to the previous quarter, to 7,410 thousand tonnes (2,744 km³). In line with the mining plan, volumes of ore mined decreased by 32% compared to the previous quarter, to 724 thousand tonnes. The average grades in ore mined increased to 2.40 g/t during the reporting period, from 1.91 g/t in the third quarter of 2021.
In 2021, Polyus intensified stripping activities, while volumes of ore mined decreased by 15%, to 4,782 thousand tonnes. The average grades in ore mined increased to 2.22 g/t, up from 2.19 g/t as Polyus proceeded with mining activities in a higher-grade pit area.
Ore processing
Volumes of ore processed amounted to 925 thousand tonnes, down 4% on the previous quarter, reflecting the completion of scheduled maintenance works at the Verninskoye mill in October 2021.
In 2021, volumes of ore processed reached 3.6 million tonnes, up 10% compared to the previous year, exceeding the target capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per annum of the Verninskoye mill expansion project, which was completed in the first half of 2021.
Mining works and ore processing
Kuranakh
4Q 2021 Highlights
FY 2021 Highlights
Gold output
Doré gold output in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to 58 thousand ounces, an 11% decline on the third quarter of 2021, driven by the seasonal suspension of activities at heap leaching facilities. Refined gold output amounted to 62 thousand ounces, down 5% on the previous quarter. In 2021, doré gold output decreased by 3%, while refined gold output remained flat.
Mining works
Volumes of ore mined declined 10% compared to the previous quarter, to 2,184 thousand tonnes, as Polyus downscaled mining activities in low-grade areas due to the seasonal slowdown of heap leaching operations. This resulted in higher grades in ore mined (1.08 g/t in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.96 g/t in the third quarter of 2021). During the reporting period, Polyus upgraded its mining fleet, delivering six 90-tonne trucks, two 55-tonne trucks and one excavator to the site.
Ore processing
Volumes of ore processed at the Kuranakh mill amounted to 1,541 thousand tonnes, up 5% compared to the previous quarter. Throughput capacity at the Kuranakh mill amounted to 6.0 million tonnes in 2021. The Company is progressing with the project to expand throughput capacity at the Kuranakh mill to 7.5 million tonnes per annum. Polyus commenced early construction works (earthworks, dismantling works, enhancement of existing foundations for sorption columns) and signed contracts for most of long-lead key technological equipment and progressed with detailed design documentation.
Heap leaching
In 2021, Polyus processed 1,788 thousand tonnes of ore at Kuranakh heap leaching facilities, with average grades of 0.68 g/t. Doré gold output amounted to 29 thousand ounces. Due to the seasonality of heap leaching operations, leaching activities have been temporarily suspended until Spring 2022. During the reporting period, Polyus commissioned the conveyor equipment and the second heap leaching pad.
Mining works and ore processing
Alluvials
4Q 2021 Highlights
FY 2021 Highlights
In the fourth quarter of 2021, due to the seasonality of placer operations, production of gold in slime declined to 18 thousand ounces.
Sands washing
Sukhoi Log
4Q 2021 and FY 2021 Highlights
Polyus is proceeding with the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS).
Bankable Feasibility Study developments
The Company finalised open pit geotechnical parameters, defined the parameters of the main technological equipment of the processing plant, and is currently in the final stages of mine planning as well as the general layout, infrastructure, processing plant and tailings storage facility design as part of the BFS.
In the reporting period, the Company also progressed with comprehensive engineering studies required for the BFS and the project design documentation.
Additional drilling activity at Sukhoi Log
Polyus has completed its deep-level and flank exploration drilling campaign and is currently proceeding with studies.
Other activities
In the reporting period, the Company completed engineering studies and started the construction project for the Vitim substation and 220 kV gridline, which are within Polyus' project scope under the agreement with the Federal Grid Company for the technical connection of Sukhoi Log to the existing power grid.
Polyus has also completed detailed instrumental survey of bridges and roads on the Taksimo - Sukhoi Log route, the results are currently under review. This exercise is required for the construction and operations of Sukhoi Log external infrastructure.
In 2021, Polyus completed the feasibility study on airport infrastructure improvement and the project design documentation of the runway reconstruction.
In addition, Polyus has launched the project design documentation stage for warehousing storage capacity expansion at Taksimo Yard, which is expected to be completed in 2022.
FINANCIAL UPDATE
Gold sales
Polyus will host an analyst conference call on 8 February 2022 at 1 pm London time (4 pm Moscow time) to present and discuss the fourth quarter operating results.
TO JOIN THE CONFERENCE CALL, PLEASE DIAL:
Conference ID: 9127887
TO ACCESS THE REPLAY, PLEASE DIAL:
Passcode: 9127887
UK
US
Russia
Enquiries:
Investor and Media contact
This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus Group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus Group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus Group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus Company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.
08.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Polyus Finance Plc
|16 Berkeley Street
|W1J 8DZ London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)203 907 4050
|E-mail:
|sergei.nossoff@pgil.co.uk
|Internet:
|http://polyus-finance.polyus.com/
|ISIN:
|XS1533922933
|WKN:
|A19CYF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; London
|EQS News ID:
|1277698
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1277698 08.02.2022