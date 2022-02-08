- (PLX AI) - Moberg Pharma Q4 EBIT SEK -4.9 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK -4 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK -0.09
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:09
|Moberg Pharma Q4 EBITDA SEK -4.2 Million
|(PLX AI) - Moberg Pharma Q4 EBIT SEK -4.9 million.• Q4 net income SEK -4 million• Q4 EPS SEK -0.09
► Artikel lesen
|01.02.
|MOBERG PHARMA: The Nomination Committee's proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2022
|23.12.21
|The Medical Products Agency in Sweden will be reference member state for Moberg Pharma's European registration application
|06.12.21
|Moberg Pharma's Chairman Peter Wolpert becomes CEO of Industrifonden and is therefore not available for re-election
|09.11.21
|Moberg Pharma Q3 EBITDA SEK -4 Million
|(PLX AI) - Moberg Pharma Q3 EBIT SEK -4.7 million.• Q3 net income SEK -3.9 million• Q3 EPS SEK -0.09
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MOBERG PHARMA AB
|0,464
|0,00 %